Charlene Graham said she’s seen the mental health impact on students and children during the pandemic.
The children’s services director at Carl Albert Mental Health Center in McAlester said children’s mental health suffered as schools were shuttered or implemented COVID-19 protocols.
“They’re at home in these other environments now and it’s a lot,” Graham said. “Their routines have changed and they need more direct care, more one-on-one, more support.”
Carl Albert operates under the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and has seven satellite facilities across a 10-county service area.
Officials said they saw more people with depression and more mental health crises over the past year than in previous years, including some uncommon health crises like psychosis not associated with drugs.
Graham said the children’s department saw an increase over the past year in mental health cases, depression, and suicidal thoughts — leading the facility to increase its children’s staff by 17% since last year.
She said students suffered mentally from losing the stable environment at schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Their lives got changed and the things they were able to escape or get out of — or get the support of teachers just being able to reach out and say ‘hey how are you doing?’” she said. “That connection went away.”
Carl Albert focused on upgrades to its children’s rooms with fun and engaging learning tools, plus adding a picnic table outdoors for another safe environment.
The COVID-19 pandemic created some challenges in providing services — with some moving to Zoom video conferencing calls and other methods.
Graham said the Zoom meetings would include puppet shows from the children’s room at the facility. She said the department also mailed some packets to the homes of child consumers to promote engagement.
But those methods didn’t work for everyone.
“You can’t see a 3-year-old very much over Zoom,” Graham said.
She said the department did visits at parks or at homes to ensure social distancing could be practiced.
Carl Albert Executive Director Debbie Moran said each consumer gets team-based care — with a licensed counselor, two case managers, a nurse, an RSS, and a wellness coach dedicated to them.
The children’s department provides classic outpatient services and a Home Health program.
Graham said the department’s Systems of Care program also provides full services — including team-based services, plus a family support provider dedicated to working with the parents.
“They give parents that extra support that might not get so they don’t feel like they’re left out,” Graham said.
She said the department will also soon open a program to the public for teens whose parents abused substances.
The children’s department also connected with local schools during the pandemic to offer services for students.
Graham said the department will continue looking for ways to help students as COVID-19 case decline and vaccination numbers rise.
“We’ve tried to create an environment where they want to come here,” Graham said.
“We love these kids and we want to do everything we can for them,” she added.
Anyone in need of mental health services can call the facility at 918-426-7800 or visit 1101 E. Monroe Ave. in McAlester to start the interview process. An appointment will be made within 3-5 days — or immediately if the person shows acute symptoms like hearing voices, suicidal or harmful thoughts, and more.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
