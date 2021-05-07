The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said more than 8,000 open job positions across the state will be available during a career fair Monday in McAlester.
“Employers have open positions, and Oklahoma has thousands of workers that are required to search weekly for employment opportunities,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt in a press release. “With these career fairs, we hope to bring both employers and claimants together to rebuild our workforce and continue to help our economy recover from the pandemic.”
The McAlester career fair will be held Monday, May 10 at the McAlester Expo Center, 4500 West U.S. Highway 270, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Veterans will have early access beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Other career fairs will be held across the state in Enid, Lawton, and Oklahoma City along with a virtual option that will be open online throughout the month of May.
“So far the employers registered represent more than 8,000 open positions,” Zumwalt said. “Businesses have safely re-opened, and we’re confident we can help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce through these re-employment efforts.”
Registration to the event is open to all Oklahomans can be found online at www.regpack.com/reg/oesc21.
Businesses who wish to participate in the career fairs can register at www.regpack.com/reg/OESC.
According to the OESC, registration fees will be waived for employers wishing to participate in person and/or online due to funding received from the CARES Act.
In-person events are limited to employers that are currently hiring or placing individuals into employment. Tulsa and Oklahoma City career fairs will require a minimum of 5 job openings, and Enid, McAlester, and Lawton each requiring a minimum of 3 job openings to attend. Employers with less openings, schools, and other resources may attend the virtual option.
The career fairs come as the OESC reports decrease in initial unemployment claims and an increase in continued claims.
According to preliminary numbers from the OESC, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate for March was 4.2%, with around 100,000 claimants receiving unemployment benefits.
“If you are a claimant looking for work, I encourage you to attend a career fair either in person or online,” Zumwalt said. “OESC is here to help.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
