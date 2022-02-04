The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said highways, interstates and turnpikes remained slick and hazardous Friday throughout the state due to snow-packed roadways and very low temperatures with roadways expected to clear through the weekend.
“While ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews expect to make significant progress Friday now that precipitation has ended and the sun is shining, drivers are reminded that it will take some time to clear roadways of thick snow and ice accumulation,” ODOT said in a Friday press release. “Motorists must continue to drive slowly and with extra caution.”
Road conditions were listed as “moderate to severe” across southeastern Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service estimated between one to three inches of sleet and snow fell across Pittsburg County between Wednesday and early Friday morning.
Temperatures are forecast to get above freezing Saturday and Sunday.
As temperatures dip below freezing during the overnight hours, ODOT cautions motorists to watch for black ice on roadways.
“Be aware of ‘black ice,’ which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice,” ODOT said.
The NWS says black ice is “a deadly driving hazard defined as patchy ice on roadways or other transportation surfaces that cannot easily be seen.”
“It is often clear (not white) with the black road surface visible underneath,” the NWS states. “It is most prevalent during the early morning hours, especially after snow melt on the roadways has a chance to refreeze over night when the temperature drops below freezing. Black ice can also form when roadways are slick from rain and temperatures drop below freezing overnight.”
As road crews continue to treat and plow area highways, ODOT asks motorists to stay 200 feet back from equipment and to allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate room for braking.
“Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations,” ODOT states.
The latest road conditions can be found by visiting the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org, through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app, or by calling 1-844-465-4997.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with the Oklahoma National Guard, assembled four Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams across the state that assisted motorists during this winter storm.
The four SMART teams assembled in Miami, Claremore, McAlester and Durant and consisted of two Humvees, one wrecker, ten national guardsmen and one trooper.
OHP reported the agency responded to one fatality collision statewide and worked 134 abandoned vehicles, 72 injury collisions, 533 motorist assists, and 464 non-injury collisions.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
