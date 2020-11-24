Questions were raised on social media after a celebrity visited an inmate at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester despite visitations being suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Kardashian West visited OSP death row inmate Julius Jones on Monday as part of his legal team.
“Ms. Kardashian West recently visited OSP as part of Julius Jones’ legal team,” said Justin Wolf, the director of communications and government relations for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Despite visitations being suspended by ODOC until further notice in September due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wolf said inmates can still be visited by their legal teams.
“Legal visits have never been suspended throughout the pandemic,” Wolf said. “We continue to allow lawyers and their legal teams to meet with our inmates to assist in their defense in ongoing criminal cases.”
According to ODOC rules, legal team members “appearing for an attorney visit may be required to present a letter on the attorney’s letterhead stating that the paralegal, investigator, law student or expert witness is working for the attorney on the case involving the inmate who is also the attorney’s client.”
According to a press release from Amber Integrated released after the unpublicized visit, Kardashian West was accompanied by Julius’ attorney, Dale Baich.
Jones was arrested in 1999 after an Edmond man was shot and killed. In 2002, Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the crime. Jones has maintained that he is innocent and was never even at the scene of the crime.
The press release states Kardashian West became involved in the Oklahoma-based “Justice for Julius” campaign after seeing the three-hour ABC documentary, “The Last Defense.”
“The documentary catalogues a litany of exculpatory evidence that supports Jones’ claims of innocence, including secret plea deals and suspect testimony from Jones’ co-defendant (who matched the eye-witness description of the shooter), an inadequate and wholly unprepared defense team, and racism on the jury,” the release states.
After watching the documentary, Kardashian West in October 2019 tweeted at Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to watch the documentary.
“I believe Julius is innocent and the state of Oklahoma must act now to save this man’s life,” Kardashian West tweeted.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a July news conference that misinformation from celebrities would not change Jones’ guilt and released transcripts from the trial.
“No celebrity imploration or profusion of misinformation will change that. The information we are releasing today is from the trial transcript, and it disproves every claim that he is innocent,” Hunter said. “I strongly encourage those calling for his commutation to read the compelling evidence in this document. Jones had his day in court. We’ve heard a lot recently from those advocating for his release. I’m here today to support the Howell family’s plea for justice. They are the victims in this case, and the pain of their loss is reawakened with each misguided public appeal on Jones’ behalf.”
More than six million people have signed a Change.org petition asking the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board and Stitt to commute Jones’ sentence.
After visiting Jones in McAlester, Kardashian West visited with his family in Oklahoma City that included his mother, father, sister and brother, the press release states.
“Our family knows that Julius did not commit this murder, because Julius was at home with us at the time of the murder,” said Madeline Jones, mother to Julius Jones. “We were at home playing board games and eating spaghetti. The judge and jury that convicted and sentenced my son to die never heard that we were having a family game night. Julius’ attorney never gave us the opportunity to tell them about where Julius was. My son did not kill anyone because he was home with his family.”
Jones filed a petition for clemency in 2019 and is now waiting on The Pardon and Parole Board to consider whether his sentence is eligible to be commuted and reduced.
