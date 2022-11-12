October Student of the Month: Stuart's Geralyn Haney

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I am undecided on my exact college choice at this time. But, my plans are to attend undergraduate and graduate schools in the field of Allied Health, and then attend either The University of Oklahoma or Harding University to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. My career goal is to obtain a DPT and work in Pediatric Physical Therapy.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I am ranked 1st in my class carrying a 4.3 GPA. I attended Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester for 1 year, and I am taking concurrent classes at Carl Albert State College in Poteau. I have been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll all 4 years of high school and have had perfect attendance for 10 years. I have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, and National Honor Society. In athletics, I am a two-time OSSAA Class 2A Academic State Champion for Cross Country, a two-time OSSAA Class 2A Team State Qualifier for Cross Country, and am a member of the 2022 OSSAA Class B State Champion Fastpitch Softball Team.
What drives you to succeed?
Numerous things drive me to succeed- whether it is people I look up to, statements said to me, or lessons I have learned over the years. Above all else, my urge to succeed comes from the One who gave His life for me. I can do what I am because of Him. While I continue to pursue success and work towards my many different goals, my success is found in Jesus.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
As a kid from a small-town school in Southeastern Oklahoma, I learned at a very young age that nothing would be handed to me. I would have to work for whatever I wanted and let the Lord handle the rest. I know my work ethic has to be great. Even after I achieve a goal, I look to “one-up” myself and improve. I give 110% no matter what I am doing, academics included.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am a member of the American Legion Unit 32 Junior Auxiliary where I am currently serving as junior president. For ALA, I assist in flag retirement ceremonies, cemetery memorial decoration, and flag placement on federal holidays. I am also a member of the VFW Auxiliary 8798 where I have participated in youth programming such as Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy. I also participate each year in the School Veterans Day Program spreading the importance of our armed forces to youth in our community. I am a member of the East Main church of Christ Youth group and assist in the collection of food, toys, and clothing for the Westview Boys’ Home and Tipton Children’s Home. I feel it is extremely important to be a positive role model for youth in my community, and it is important for people of all ages to be involved in serving their community.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am a 5-year member of FFA serving as a chapter officer for 4 years. I am currently serving as Chapter President. I have been in 4-H since 4th grade and have served as a local club officer for 6 years. In 4-H I have also served as a Hughes County 4-H officer for the past 4 years and am the retiring President this year. I have served on the 4-H Southeast District Action Team for the past 3 years, and was inducted into the Hughes County 4-H Hall of Fame in 2020. I have served as a Class of 2023 officer for 4 years and am currently the Senior Class President. I also participate in Academic Quiz Bowl and the Interscholastic Team. I am a 4-year varsity starter for both Fastpitch & Slowpitch Softball. I am also a member of both the Varsity Track and Cross Country Teams.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would allow me the opportunity to have a reliable & economical source of transportation to and from college.
