October Student of the Month: McAlester's Kynli Jones

Where do you want to go to college and why?:
I would love to go to college at OU as I’ve always dreamt of attending there. I attended a softball camp there a few years ago and stayed overnight and toured it; where I immediately fell in love with it. The atmosphere is so welcoming and I want to be a part of that culture. They have one of the only pharmacy programs in Oklahoma there and my goal is to get into that program!
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
○ 5A Softball Academic State Champion-2020
○ 5A All District Pitcher-2021
○ National Honor Society-2021
○ 5A Basketball State Champion-2021/2022
○ Rotary Club Student of the Month-2022
○ State 4-H Childcare Record Book Winner- 2021
○ Southeast District 4-H Scholarship Winner-2022
○ Softball Homecoming Queen-2022
What drives you to succeed?
I’ve always been told that you have to work hard for what you want; I live by this daily. I want people to see me throughout life and to remember me as someone who goes above and beyond to exceed the limits in every direction of life. I never want to feel complacent so I constantly push myself to be better because I know that when you work for your achievements, that success is beyond comparison.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My mom has really been my motivator when it comes to school. She instilled high standards for success in me at a very young age and I have lived by those standards as I continue to grow. My parents have dedicated so much of their time and lives to raise me to be the person I am today, so I want to be able to make them proud.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?:
I’m involved in 4-H which is where most of my community service comes from. I’ve been in 4-H since I was 9 years old and have enjoyed every second. Giving back to the community creates a feeling that is so rewarding and I love the experiences. I want to be the one that makes a difference and I want the legacy of someone that not only works hard, but has a kind, generous heart.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Participating in sports has taught me valuable lessons I will carry throughout my future. I’ve learned that success comes from being team led, communicating with others, learning from mistakes, and be mentally tough. Every lesson can carry over to other environments; for me these lessons have carried over to 4-H and Yearbook, where I apply teamwork and communication skills daily. These experiences have made me a better leader, a better student, and a better person.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would definitely be a weight lifted as I drive a 2013 Mini Cooper. It’s fairly old and pretty small. My car is great for driving around town but it has had some problems in the past. Because of this I will need a new car before I go to college. Like I said it would definitely take some worry away if I knew I had a reliable vehicle to go to college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.