October Student of the Month: McAlester's Emilee Coxsey

Name: Emilee Coxsey
Age: 17
School: McAlester
Family: I am the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey and I have a younger brother named Mason.
Hobbies: Dance, Reading, Writing, Public Speaking, and Teaching
Where do you want to go to college and why?
I wish to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Aerospace Engineering; in addition, it is my firm belief I will also be involved in the Honors College at OU. I wish to attend this college because of their outstanding engineering program in the field of Aerospace, their absolutely beautiful campus with stunning architecture, and the unique campus life I have witnessed on several occasions.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Scholarships
· University of Oklahoma Distinguished Scholar Award, $12,000 partial resident tuition waiver at $1,500 per semester plus $4,000 at $1,000 per academic year for 4 years
Achievements
· National 4-H Youth In Action STEM Pillar Finalist
· 2021 Blue Award Winner, State 4-H Hall of Fame Finalist
· MHS Pom State Title Holder Pom, Game Day, and Hip Hop Routines
· 2021 Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Youth Achievement Award
· Miss McAlester 2022
· Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen 2019
What drives you to succeed?
From endless dance competitions, to all the late nights at the kitchen table, my mother has always been my biggest and proudest supporter. She inspires me with her continuous hope and positivity, even through her breast cancer diagnosis, and she is my continuous drive to succeed everyday to make her proud. It is to her that I owe my success because without her I would not be the strong, independent woman I am today.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
Over the years I have attempted to excel in school because I had a passion for learning, but the people who inspire me to excel in school have been every single teacher. They inspire me with their endless knowledge and their continuous kindness. Every teacher pushes me to my max in new and unexpected ways; therefore, they are my driving force when it comes to my continuous educational success.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
The community activities I am involved in include the Miss McAlester Organization, my Foundation for Tomorrow 4-H STEAM Workshops, Oklahoma 4-H Organization, 4-H Christmas Giveaway and Back To School Supplies Drive in honor of Hudson Campbell, Annual Online Pediatric Cancer Auction for Hudson Campbell Foundation, Keep McAlester Beautiful, and my Friendship Bench Project. The reason I give back to my community is because of the change I witness it fostering after each activity I complete.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
My extracurricular activities include Dance, Pom, Mock Trial, 4-H, Miss McAlester, and my Foundation for Tomorrow STEAM Workshops. These extracurriculars push me in my education because if my education is not a success then I am not allowed to do these extracurriculars I have deep passions for. My education will always come first which is why I strive to improve it everyday to allow my success in extracurriculars.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I have a desire to obtain a master’s in Aerospace Engineering; therefore this car would help provide a reliable vehicle for me to travel to and from college assisting me in obtaining my degree.
