October Student of the Month: Hartshorne's Murphy Peterson

Name: Murphy Peterson
School: Hartshorne
Age: 18
Family: My mom, Shala, my sister, Maison, and my brother, Carlton. My mom just started a job as a substitute teacher at Haileyville Public Schools and she and my sister are my biggest inspirations. My sister is 21 and works as a behavioral health assistant at several schools in Pittsburg County. She also attends college online at LSU and owns a small business called Toby and Co. Mercantile.
Hobbies: I love playing music and singing. I play ukulele and currently own five. I hope to own more soon. I perform at youth open mic nights at Spaceship Earth Coffeeshop in McAlester, Oklahoma, and I have opened up for two live music acts there. I have participated in the youth productions at McAlester Community Theatre for 3 years and will perform for my fourth and ultimate time this year. I also enjoy drawing and painting.
Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to attend The Academy of Contemporary Music at UCO in Bricktown, Oklahoma. My dream has always been to perform for audiences, but I never thought it would be a plausible career. Recently, performing has been successful for me. I’ve been thinking about going to college for music forever, so I finally decided to do it. My band director gave me a flyer for the school, and it seems perfect for me.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I currently serve as Senior Class President at my school. Most of my accomplishments are through 4-H, though. I currently hold the positions of Southeast District representative on the state council, State Ambassador, and Secretary for Pittsburg County. I’ve won 1st place at my district and state speech contests, and 2nd place at my state vocal contests 2 years in a row.
What drives you to succeed?
What drives me to succeed are the feelings of accomplishment, and making my family proud. My family has always been successful in my eyes, especially my sister. I hope to meet the same levels of accomplishment that she does. I am motivated to perform because of the personal fulfillment I gain from it, which is why I’m pursuing it as a career. I want to make my family and myself proud in any way I can.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My sister actively inspires me to excel in school. She graduated from Haileyville High School a year early and is currently a senior in college. She was always working hard on scholarships in high school, and she constantly sends me scholarships to apply for. She has always strived to get her assignments done in advance and tells me to do the same. My sister has always helped me through school in many ways.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
The community activities I’m involved in are vast. During Christmastime every year, I wrap presents for families at the homeless shelter with my county 4-H program. I also collect loose change and pop tabs for state 4-H service projects. The pop tabs get recycled and all of the money goes towards the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. My community has raised me and deserves love and support.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am involved with band, choir, and student council at my school. Band and choir have been very influential in my life, leading me to my college and career choices. Music is and always will be important in schools. Student Council has shaped me into the leader I am today. It also drives me to be in charge of what I can, including my schoolwork. I believe these extracurriculars played a major role in my education.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would give me reliable transportation to and from college, performing gigs, and visiting my family. The car I currently drive is not reliable. It was bought with 210,000 miles and many issues. A new car will eliminate my constant repair costs, so that money would be put towards my college instead. Winning a new car would allow me to focus on more important things and would ensure my safety while maintaining my close family ties.
I am honored to be selected as a finalist and appreciate your supporting the youth of our area achieve their dreams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.