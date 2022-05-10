NWS confirms Pittsburg County’s second tornado this year

The National Weather Service confirmed Pittsburg County’s second tornado of 2022 as part of a storm system that rolled through the area last week.
Meteorologists from NWS Tulsa said that an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 90 to 95 mph caused damage along State Highway 31 near Blocker during the early morning of May 5.
“This tornado snapped a few trees, uprooted a number of trees, and damaged several outbuildings,” the NWS said in a statement released over the weekend.
According to the NWS, the tornado first touched down near the intersection of Kelton Road and State Highway 31 at 2:09 a.m. and stayed on the ground for four minutes before lifting near Holt Road and 31 Highway at 2:13 a.m.
It is estimated by the weather service that the tornado’s damage path was two and a half miles long and 450 yards wide at it’s maximum.
The tornado was one of 20 that touched down in the state between May 4 and 5 with the strongest being an EF-2 that caused damaged in Seminole on May 4.
Pittsburg County’s other tornado of 2022 occurred on March 30 and caused damage to trees and structures in Adamson. It was also rated as an EF-1.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
