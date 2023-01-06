This holiday season's McAlester Community Christmas Dinner showed an increase over the previous event, with approximately 2,050 meals packaged and delivered by volunteers on Christmas Day.
Event organizers offered the free Christmas dinner and trimmings to any McAlester and Krebs residents who showed they wanted to participate through signing up by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The 2,050 meals served this Christmas marked a 350-meal increase over the approximately 1,700 meals served during the previous event for Christmas in 2021.
It took a massive effort to put the event together. More than 25 volunteers helped with food preparations and placing the dinners in trays for home deliveries. Forty teams and individual volunteers helped deliver the Christmas dinners in McAlester and Krebs, with deliveries starting early on Christmas Day.
Many of those making the home deliveries consisted of teams working in pairs of two or more.
"We're looking at from 75-to-100 people who were part of the delivery process," said one of the Community Christmas Dinner organizers, who asked to remain anonymous.
He described the community's response to the request for volunteers as "wonderful," with all of the home deliveries completed by 11:30 a.m.
Since Christmas was on a Sunday, some people decided whether to go to church or to help with the Sunday morning home deliveries.
"We had some new drivers this year; some new people who came and helped," the organizer said. He said it's basically that way every year, with many teams consisting of those who have previously assisted, along with those coming on-board for the first time. It all works out, he said,
Along with McAlester and Krebs residents who signed up to participate, free Christmas dinners were delivered to Hope House, the Good Samaritan men's shelter, the Pittsburg County Jail, the Aldridge Apartments, the Plaza Departments and other sites. They included the McAlester police and fire departments and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, among others.
"We sent dinners to our first responders who were working that day," the organizer said. "We certainly wanted to provide for those who were serving our community by working Christmas Day."
Why do event organizers think numbers for this season's Community Christmas Dinner increased by approximately 350 more meals than the previous one?
"With inflation and the economy and such, there are a lot of people struggling," the volunteer said. "We encourage people to check on people they know and make sure they have enough to eat."
He said he talked with multiple delivery drivers who observed similar situations while delivering the meals.
"People are struggling," he said. "Check on them and make sure people are taking advantage of community services."
He thinks the fact that the Community Christmas Dinner tradition has continued for 47 years now says a lot about the McAlester area and the community that's the focus of the effort.
"It's a special place," he said. "It's a community that cares about its members." He referred to not only the Community Christmas Dinner, but also to the Pittsburg County Thanksgiving Dinner, whose organizers and volunteers include current and former county officials and staff members who help prepare and deliver free Thanksgiving meals for any county residents who signup to participate.
The two dinners are organized and prepared by different groups, augmented in both cases by volunteers from the community and the county.
"Both the Thanksgiving and Community Christmas Dinner are evidence of the kind of community we live in," the volunteer said.
With some lingering expenses, organizers are still accepting donations to help with the annual holiday dinner. Those who want to help by making a contribution can send it to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Checks for donations should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
"We still could use some financial donation to help cover the costs," the organizer said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
