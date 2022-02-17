Name: Shaylon Scrivner
Age: 18
School: Savanna
Hobbies: Spending time with my friends and family, working out, and painting.
Where do you want to go to college and why?
I would really like to go to the University of Oklahoma. It has always been my dream to pursue a career in the medical field, and OU has a great medical program.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Superintendent's Honor Roll. Principal's Honor Roll. Good Citizen, Academic Scholarship from University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, and East Central University.
What drives you to succeed?
I have always had really big expectations for myself and I know what I'm capable of, so I want to achieve as much as I can in my lifetime.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
I am motivated to excel in school because I have big goals and I know what it takes to achieve them.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I participate in Christmas drives with my church to help less fortunate families in my community. I was a member of the Spanish Club at my school. We filled boxes for children in other countries who might not have anything for Christmas otherwise. I have participated in walks/runs to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. As a Type One Diabetic, I have also taken part in Diabetes research since I was five years old. This research is to find a cure for Type One Diabetes.
What are our extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I enjoy reading. It helps with comprehension and expands your mind to different topics.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would give me a reliable source of transportation. This would help me get to and from college everyday which is my next step in reaching my goals.
