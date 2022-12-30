November Student of the Month: McAlester’s Caleb Melton

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to attend Ouachita Baptist University because that is where I feel God calling me to go, and also because that is where my dad went. I plan on majoring in Criminal Justice. Ouachita has opened up a Criminal Justice program this year and have many local experts in the field of law enforcement and court procedures teaching the course and are eager to do so.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Some of my achievements are getting the presidential scholarship to Ouachita Baptist. I was student of the month in the seventh grade at Puterbaugh Middle School. I competed in the curriculum contest the first semester my freshman year for geometry and physical science and placed first in both, and second semester of junior year competed in biology and placed first, and competed in US history and placed second.
What drives you to succeed?
What drives me to succeed is the knowledge that pushing myself to be the best me I can be will be accomplished through hard work and dedication and knowing that I'm doing the best that I can do gives me a feeling of satisfaction, as well as doing the best I can do is the right thing to do because anything less would not bring glory to God.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
The person who inspires me to excel in school is Anthony Runyon, my Criminal Justice instructor; he inspires me to excel in school because he tells us stories about how school has changed is life. For example as a kid he hated cops, however when he was in college his counselor convinced him to do a ride along and he fell in love with law enforcement was inspired to become a cop.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am involved in canned food drives, help the elderly with yard work and donate blood when possible. When I help others it makes me feel good, that drives me to give back to the community.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
My extracurricular activities include band, academic team, and Criminal Justice. All of these provide me with opportunities I would not get otherwise. Band has given me the opportunity to audition for a band scholarship in college, academic team as provided me with challenging questions in all subjects and has allowed me to expand my knowledge base, and Criminal Justice has given me some of the skills necessary for my intended line of work after graduation.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would help me achieve my future goals by providing a reliable means of transport and would give me a means to easily participate in more activities to further my education. I don’t have my own vehicle and have to rely on my parents to get me places which makes it really hard for them because they have four kids to get places. A new car would remove some of that difficulty.
