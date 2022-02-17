November Student of the Month: Crowder's Maggie Sockey

Name: Maggie Sockey
Age: 17 years old
Family: My parents are Ronnie and Tracey Sockey. I have an older brother Gavin, and an older sister Christine.
Hobbies: My hobbies are playing basketball, spending time outside, and playing Mario Kart.
Where do you want to go to college and why?
I am going to go to college at Oral Roberts University where I will be majoring in Biology and playing basketball.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I am Salutatorian for the 2022 graduating class. I have also been a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society during my high school years. I was a member of the Principal’s Honor Roll in the 2018-2019 school year as the Superintendent’s Honor Roll from 2020 until present. I have been selected to the Pittsburg 8 All-Conference Basketball team the past four years. I was chosen for Vype Top 100 in basketball three times. I have a scholarship to play basketball at Oral Roberts University.
What drives you to succeed?
I have always been motivated to live a successful life. I love learning new things and inspiring others to succeed. I think my driving force is that I am always striving to become a better version of myself.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My parents have inspired me to excel in school. They have taught me the importance of getting a good education.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I have donated to the McAlester Youth Shelter and was a part of a local Christmas toy drive for the Crowder community. I have always lived in a pretty fun and safe environment growing up, and knowing that some people are not as fortunate has inspired me to give back to others.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am in a Choctaw language class and part of the yearbook staff. Being in Choctaw has allowed me to understand my culture better. Participating in yearbook enables me to take photos and cover activities around my school. Playing varsity athletics has given me the opportunity to excel in something I love and represent Crowder Schools outside of the classroom. I am very grateful for all of these opportunities I have been given.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would definitely cut down on expenses and improve my commute to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa for the next four years.
