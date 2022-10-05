Nominations open for pet calendar vote

Anyone can nominate a pet for consideration in an upcoming vote to decide which will be featured in a pet calendar.
The McAlester News-Capital is again putting together a pet calendar after much positive feedback from starting it last year.
"We loved seeing all the pets, from the dogs and cats to pigs and cows and more — and loved the reaction from everyone who participated," News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. "This project was so much fun last year and we're excited to do again this year."
Anyone can nominate a pet by sending a picture with the pet’s name, the owners’ names, city of residence, and the pet’s favorite treat.
Voters will later decide which pets will be featured in a pet calendar to be published for 2023.
Nominations can be sent an email to editor@mcalesternews.com, in a direct message on social media, or by bringing it in to our office.
The deadline to nominate a pet for consideration in the pet calendar vote is Oct. 14.
Voters will decide Oct. 17-21 which pets are their favorite to advance to the next round. Voters will then trim the field down again in second round Oct. 24-28, followed by the third round Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Each of those rounds will include an online-only vote on the News-Capital website. Pets will be divided into certain groups and the top percentage of pets will advance from the first round to the second round, then to the third round.
Twenty-four finalists will advance to the semifinal round Nov. 7-11 as voters choose which 12 pets will be featured in the calendar. The final round of voting will be Nov. 14-18 to determine which of the 12 finalist will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.
Each of the final two rounds will be in-person voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they wanted featured in the pet calendar.
Last year's pet calendar project also served as a fundraiser for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
The McAlester News-Capital delivered a truck full of food, treats, blankets, beds, toys and more to the animal shelter all purchased through a portion of proceeds from the pet calendar project.
Newspaper staff will again deliver donations to the shelter with a portion of proceeds from this year's pet calendar votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.