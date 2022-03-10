A settlement conference held Thursday at the federal courthouse in Muskogee resulted in no agreement in a lawsuit filed against Pittsburg County staff and more.
Dustin Lance, 36, alleges in a lawsuit that Pittsburg County Jail staff mocked him and refused medical care for a drug-induced, 91-hour erection he suffered while he was an inmate at the facility.
Lance is asking for more than $5 million in damages after he says he suffered “irreparable and permanent damage” to his penis due to the alleged “indifference and cavalier” attitude toward his health while he was in the Pittsburg County Jail between Dec. 15, 2016, and Dec. 19, 2016.
Joel Kerns was sheriff at the time of the alleged incident and is named in the lawsuit "in his individual capacity." Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris was sworn in as sheriff Jan. 4, 2017 and is only named in the lawsuit "in his official capacity."
Court documents state Lance was booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on Nov. 11, 2016 after being charged with second-degree burglary and possession charges.
Lance’s lawsuit states that on Dec. 15, 2016, he took a Trazodone pill that was given to him by another inmate.
According to WebMD, Trazodone is commonly prescribed as an anti-depressant.
The petition then states that the next day “unbeknownst to Lance, the medication induced a side effect which manifested in a penile erection.”
Lance received an own recognizance bond after Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills signed an order for Lance’s release due to medical issues after he spent 39 days in the jail.
According to court documents, present at the conference were Lance and his attorney Steven Terrill; Kerns and his attorney Jim Gibbs; Pittsburg County Board of County Commissions and Morris along with their attorney Michael L. Carr, and insurance representative Denny Butler.
Carr also represented two former Pittsburg County jail staff members with an attorney for a third also present at the Thursday conference.
It is the second time a settlement was not reached in the case since the case was filed in 2017.
The case was remanded back to the Eastern District of Oklahoma after the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in January 2021 overturned a September 2019 dismissal in the case.
The Tenth Circuit’s decision reversed a decision made by U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White to grant a motion of summary judgment regarding Morris in his official capacity.
The Appeals Court concluded that after reviewing the evidence in the case, three of the four jail employees “violated a clearly established constitutional right” and that White “erred in granting their motions for summary judgement” while finding that the fourth jail employee did not violate Lance’s constitutional rights.
Like the district court, the Appeals Court ruled that one of the jail guards, Edward Morgan, had qualified immunity because he didn’t violate Lance’s constitutional right to medical care.
The Appeals Court ruled that the jail deciding to release Lance on an own-recognizance bond instead of transporting Lance to a Tulsa hospital caused Lance to languish in pain “while he waited for transportation” to the hospital.
“That pain resulted directly from the jail guards’ refusal to drive Mr. Lance to the second hospital,” the order states.
The Tenth Circuit’s decision states that although Lance sued Kerns and the McAlester Regional Health Center Authority “the appeal does not address the claims” against the two parties.
A new scheduling order with a possible trial date was not filed as of press time Thursday.
