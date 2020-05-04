New requirements will likely be in place when the Pittsburg County Courthouse fully reopens — when mandates requiring protective face masks, use of hand sanitizers and a limit of no more than 10 people in a courtroom are expected.
Similar requirements could be put in place for other parts of the courthouse as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"For the foreseeable future, it's the new normal," said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Pittsburg County commissioners decided Monday to delay a decision on when to fully reopen the courthouse after hearing from the county emergency management director and two judges.
"We can provide PPEs to get the courthouse up and running," Enloe said of personal protective equipment. "The problem is sustaining that for the long term."
Enloe advised the commissioners to look beyond a decision on when to reopen the courthouse. He said no one knows what will happen with the COVID-19 virus later in the year as the regular flu seasons gets started.
"We don't know what this is going to do in the fall; it's not that far away," Enloe said. "We need to look at now until the end of the year."
A directive from the Oklahoma Supreme Court allows courts to reopen following May 15. Since that's a Friday, the following Monday, May 18, would probably be the first day that courthouses could reopen.
However, that does not mean all courthouses in Oklahoma are required to fully open at that time.
Pittsburg County Associate District Jude Tim Mills addressed the commissioners while wearing a bandana.
"We're going to have to proceed with caution Mills said. He said the number of people in a courtroom during court action will have to be restricted — even after the courts are up and fully running again.
"We can't let folks in who normally come in to watch," Mills said. Those who are allowed in the courtroom will have to follow distancing guidelines, wear facial coverings and take other measures to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mills held a copy of an Oklahoma Supreme Court directive on reopening courthouses.
"It does give a lot of discretion to county commissioners," Mills said. If the commissioners decide to extend the date for reopening beyond May 15, "We will adapt," he said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman opened the discussion, saying he was awaiting more information from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma on potential liability and other issues connected to fully reopening the courthouse.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he's also talked with ACCO, which is preparing information for all 77 Oklahoma counties.
Enloe offered his input.
"I don't think it's out of line to wait until the 16th or later to open the courthouse fully," he said.
Guidelines call for emergency management to provide masks and hand sanitizer in the courtroom, which should be limited to 10 people or less at a time, Enloe said.
"As a unified command, we would like to see the courthouse closed until at least the 15th," said Enloe, who attended the meeting with McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer, Assistant Chief Bennie Brooks and others, all wearing protective masks.
Enloe said the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma are still rising. There have been 38 cases in Pittsburg County as of Monday, down one from the 39 reported the previous day, due to a duplication with another county, he said. There have been two fatalities from COVID-19 in Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin also offered some input.
"I agree we need to proceed with caution, but I believe we need to proceed in some way," he said. "I would like to proceed as soon as possible.
"My May 18 small claims docket has over 100 people on it," he said, noting there's no way they could all be allowed in the courtroom at once.
Following more discussion, Smith made a motion to put the courthouse reopening issue on next Monday's meeting agenda, with Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers concurring.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
