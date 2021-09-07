No COVID-19 restrictions for early voting in upcoming elections

No special COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for voters when early in-person voting begins for special elections in McAlester, Hartshorne and the Quinton School District — although the Pittsburg County Election Board plans to take some precautions of its own.
Voting by in-person absentee ballot in the three elections is set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9-10, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, in advance of the upcoming Sept. 14 special elections.
No masks or other facial coverings related to COVID-19 protection are required for those participating in the early in-person absentee ballot voting, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
"We will have clear, plastic shields in front of our election board staff," Barnes said. "We will also have hand sanitizer out."
Voting by early in-person absent ballot provides an option for those who would prefer to cast an early ballot.
"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," Barnes said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections.'
"This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want avoid long lines," she said.
In the McAlester election, Randy Roden, 507 W. Stonewall Ave., and Lance Yeley, 218 W. Jackson Ave., are candidates for an unexpired term in the race for Ward 4 council seat. The seat became vacant following the death of then-McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 City Councilor James Brown, who died in February 2021 following complications from COVID-19.
Only registered voters residing in McAlester's Ward 4 are eligible to vote in the Ward 4 race, election officials said,
In Hartshorne, Barney Rosso, 1336 Lehigh Ave., and Cody Wilson, 270 Dianna Blvd., are candidates for the Ward 2, Seat 2 post on the city council.
Hartshorne is holding an at-large election, which means any registered voter inside Hartshorne city limits is eligible to vote in the race, election officials said.
In the Quinton School District, voters will cast ballots on a $6.3 million school bond issue. All registered voters living within the Quinton School District are eligible to vote in the election.
School officials are proposing construction of a new cafeteria, with the dining room serving as a safe room, said Quinton Public Schools Superintendent Todd Wilson. If the measure passes, plans also call for the construction new library/resource building, which would also serve as a safe room, at the elementary school.
Wilson said the facilities would be open to the community in case of inclement weather.
Barnes said early voting is open to all voters eligible to cast a ballot in an election.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on regular business days, with the special extended hours on this Thursday and Friday. Anyone with questions can phone the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or can contact the office online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
