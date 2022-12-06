News-Capital to publish Letters to Santa

Holiday season brings another year of seeing what local children ask for in their letters to Santa.
The McAlester News-Capital will publish letters to Santa in a Special Christmas Eve print edition on Saturday, Dec. 24.
"We love seeing all the letters from children in our area to Santa Claus each year," MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. "Make sure to get yours in before the deadline so we can make sure to help get them to the big man in the North Pole."
This year's letters will be grouped by classroom to help make the section more organized and easier to read.
Students in pre-K through fourth grade are encouraged to write to Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas, talk about the delicious cookies and treats they will leave by the fireplace, tell Santa how good they were this year, or anything else that comes to mind for the holidays.
Each letter to Santa should include the name and age of the child.
All letters to Santa should be typed and teachers can email them to llund@mcalesternews.com by no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
If a teacher does not get a timely response from News-Capital staff, that likely means the letters didn't go through.
Anyone with further questions or checking the status of their Santa letters can contact Reina Owens by calling 918-421-2010.
The News-Capital has a long-standing tradition of publishing letters to Santa with gift requests and notes from children across the surrounding area.
Some letters to Santa published in the News-Capital from a century ago included a girl's request for a coat and a cupid doll, a boy's request for a little car and a sled, and several children wishing Santa well and hoping he would care for their friends, families, and neighbors.
Last year's letters to Santa included requests for dirt bikes, iPads, shoes, and all kinds of toys.
"We look forward to another year of seeing cute letters from area children to Santa," Owens said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.