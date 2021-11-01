McAlester News-Capital staff members earned honors at the 2021 Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists annual awards.
Staff writer Derrick James won first in sports photography for “Savanna football tackle” with a judge noting “Nice action shot taken close enough to capture the player's expression.”
He also won first in spot news photography for “Building owner: I just wanted to know everybody was OK.”
“Very good job in capturing the various aspects of the fire -- from the blaze to the firefighters battling it high above and on the ground,” judge’s commented.
James also finished second in Spot News for “Judge sets bonds in child abuse case” and second in feature writing for “Family thanks officers for saving Christmas. He also finished third in general news reporting and criminal justice reporting.
Sports Editor Derek Hatridge won in sports column for “IF THE HAT FITS: Time for a high school shot clock in Oklahoma.”
“Nice mix of history with a compelling present-day argument,” judge’s commented. “Convinced me.”
Managing editor James Beaty finished second in science, technology, health and environmental reporting for “Local astronomer says he’s detached new planet.”
Designer Dawnyal Hill finished third in feature page layout and design for “Haileyville tornado: One year later.”
