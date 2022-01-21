Voters will have an opportunity to learn more about candidates running for McAlester city council seats on Friday during a candidate forum produced by the McAlester News-Capital.
The News-Capital will livestream a forum with candidates running in the Feb. 8 primary elections for McAlester council seats in Wards 2 and 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“It's important for all of us voters to hear from candidates and make informed decisions on who we believe will best represent us in office,” Publisher Reina Owens said. “This forum gives us an opportunity to hear from candidates before we make our voices heard by going to vote."
"We appreciate everyone who has watched our candidate forums in previous years and invite you again to hear from candidates in upcoming elections," Editor Adrian O'Hanlon III said. "Each candidate received an invitation to attend and we look forward to hearing from them on how to address important topics in our community."
The event is closed to public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters elected Randy Roden in September 2021 as the Ward 4 Councilor to fill an unexpired term left vacant following the February death of longtime councilor and educator James Brown, who was being treated for COVID-19. Roden filed for reelection and faces a challenger after former McAlester Mayor Kevin Priddle filed as a candidate for the seat.
Justin Few and Myles Lear Jett all filed to run as candidates for the Ward 2 McAlester City Council seat.
All candidates received an invitation to attend.
Each candidate gets two minutes for an opening statement, two minutes for a closing statement, and one minute apiece to answer questions from McAlester News-Capital employees.
All candidates will be asked questions regarding important topics in the city and get one minute to answer.
Candidates do not run as a member of any political party in McAlester’s non-partisan city elections. If a race with more than two candidates running in the February primaries does not have a candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 5 general election.
Voters planning to vote in the council races must register by Jan. 14. Deadline for absentee ballot requests is 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
Polls will open for primary election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.