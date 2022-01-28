News-Capital hosts forum ahead of Feb. 8 election

Kevin Priddle said campaigning is like a job interview.
The former McAlester mayor said during the McAlester News-Capital’s candidate forum on Friday he’s treating his candidacy as a Ward 4 councilor like a job interview because he believes in the city.
“I have always believed McAlester is the jewel of southeast Oklahoma,” Priddle said, adding the city, businesses, and community organizations must continue striving to create the best environment for the community to thrive.
Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden is running for reelection against Priddle. Roden said he had a previous engagement and did not attend the forum Friday, but spoke with the News-Capital.
Roden won a September 2021 election to fill the unexpired term of longtime Ward 4 Councilor and Vice Mayor James Brown, who died in February 2021 while being treated for COVID-19.
Priddle served as McAlester’s mayor from 2008-2012, serving on many boards and with city organizations while living in Fourth Ward for nearly two decades.
He said a great group of individuals work at the city and he hopes to provide better tools for them to help move the city forward.
Priddle opened the forum by saying he’s “an over-60 career banker who loves McAlester, loves playing guitar, and loves helping people.”
McAlester Regional Health Center has seen expanded services as rural hospitals closed en masse nationwide in the last decade, but has come under public discussion in city council meetings.
Roden, a long-time McAlester resident and retired Department of Corrections officer, voiced concerns at several public meetings over the hospital’s business practices. He reiterated Friday his preference of selling it.
A 1969 document creating the Trust of McAlester Regional Health Care Authority states the city is a beneficiary of the trust and has no authority over the trustees or the estate.
Priddle said MRHC continues growing and he hopes to keep local health care under local control instead of selling to a private company.
“My vision is for them to remain local,” Priddle said.
McAlester voters in November 2021 approved two measures to incur $32.5 million debt toward water line repair and replacements over a four-year project and pay for it with with a new quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Roden said the city needed the make the project happen, but he didn’t approve of the method to pay for it.
Priddle said he was glad voters approved the project — and he believes roads should be the next priority in improving McAlester’s infrastructure.
“I think you have to first of all decide you’re going to fix them,” Priddle said. He suggested the city use Recycled Hot Emulsified Asphalt Treatment, aka REHEAT.
Roden said he also wants roads improved, especially in Fourth Ward.
McAlester voters will also decide Feb. 8 on six proposed changes to the city’s charter.
Priddle served on the committee that suggested the changes and said he believes they all fix something. Roden said he believes the changes help clarify the charter.
The Shops at McAlester is closer to completing its first set of business buildings and Priddle said he hopes to capitalize on the momentum for economic development.
Roden said he said he wants to bring back the the McAlester Economic Development Service — the group of public and private individuals known as MEDS that focused on promoting economic development. He also praised the work of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
Priddle said he believes the city is responsible for ensuring infrastructure is improved or upgraded for growth he believes will stem from businesses and people moving into McAlester. He said as more businesses open in McAlester, the city will also see housing improvements.
City councilors have discussed in recent meetings a request from Pittsburg County Commissioners to deannex the Expo Center. Priddle said it seems to make sense for the county, but he hopes city officials analyze all aspects before making a decision.
Priddle and Roden have both expressed a desire for a return of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary Prison Rodeo after officials announced plans within the past year.
Early voting in the Feb. 8 city council election is set for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 4, which is the Thursday and Friday before the election, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
