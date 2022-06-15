The McAlester News-Capital will produce a forum on Thursday with candidates in local and state races.
The News-Capital’s forum is scheduled for June 16 at the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus's Clark Bass Building Conference Center Room 215. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. with the forum set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Candidates running in the June 28 primary elections for District 18 District Attorney, District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner, District 15 State Rep., and District 18 State Rep. were invited to answer questions about important topics to voters.
“We want to give people an opportunity to hear from all the candidates running for office so they can decide which one should represent them,” Publisher Reina Owens said.
The forum is open to the public. All candidates are invited to attend.
Each candidate gets two minutes for an opening statement, two minutes for a closing statement, and one minute apiece to answer questions from McAlester News-Capital employees.
All candidates will be asked questions regarding important topics to voters and get one minute to answer.
Pittsburg County voters will choose representatives in several offices — with all of the races to be decided in the upcoming Republican primaries or a runoff because all of those candidates filed as Republicans.
The News-Capital is continuing election coverage with Q&As, stories and more leading up to the elections.
Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23-24, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25.
Polls will open for primary election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 28.
