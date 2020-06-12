Candidates will discuss issues on a Facebook livestream next week for the latest edition of the McAlester News-Capital candidate forums.
The forums will not be open to the public in an effort to prevent community spread of the coronavirus, but the two events will be livestreamed on the News-Capital's Facebook page.
Forums offer candidates an opportunity to answer questions about issues relevant to the districts they hope to represent ahead of the June 30 primary election.
The first forum will be Tuesday, June 16 — featuring candidates seeking election for Pittsburg County Sheriff, the District 7 state senate seat, and the McAlester City Council Ward 1 runoff.
The second forum will be Thursday, June 18 — featuring candidates running for Pittsburg County court clerk, the state house seats in Districts 17 and 18, and the McAlester City Council Ward 5 runoff.
All candidates in those races have been invited to the forums.
Both events will start at 6 p.m. on those days and will be held at the McAlester News-Capital office.
Each candidate is allowed two minutes per opening statement, two minutes per closing statement, and one minute per answer to each of the questions.
All candidates have an opportunity to answer the same question and will rotate which candidate gets to answer first after each question.
The News-Capital does not send questions ahead of the election forum, but some of the topics we may cover include crime, infrastructure, funding, public health, and other local issues.
Anyone can submit a question for consideration to the News-Capital on Facebook, Twitter, by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.