A pet calendar fundraiser helped pay for food, treats, blankets and more recently delivered to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
McAlester News-Capital employees dropped off a truck load of supplies at the animal shelter after several community members contributed to the pet calendar fundraising project that raised more than $3,000.
“We are grateful for the community support in this fun project to provide both a cute pet calendar to the public and help the animal shelter meet its needs,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said.
The News-Capital held several rounds of nominations for pets to be submitted for consideration in the pet calendar. Those pets were then included in several rounds of voting in which readers determined which ones would advance in the contest to be featured in the calendar.
Dogs made up the majority of the reader-submitted photos, while readers also submitted their cats, rabbit, pigs, cattle and more pets for consideration.
Voters narrowed the selection from more than 80 submissions during the course of several weeks to 47 finalists in a week-long vote to determine the 12 to be featured in the calendar.
The top 12 vote-getters were Gidget the cat—2800 votes, Charlie the dog—2080 votes, Doc Holiday the dog—1203, Sassy and Dixie the dogs—480, Sophie the dog—440, Frosty the dog—400, Gabriel and Diamond—400, Cornflake the cat—400, Bobcat—400 votes, Willie the steer—280, Skout and Sayler—200, and Dexx the dog—200.
Anyone could have voted during that week and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they wanted featured in the pet calendar.
Those proceeds went toward supplies that were delivered as donations to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Donations included dog beds, blankets, food, treats, squeaker toys and more — all purchased with the funds from the pet calendar.
