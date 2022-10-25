The new four-way traffic signal at Fourteenth Street and S. George Nigh Expressway/U.S. Highway 69 is making it easier to access the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
McAlester City Manager Dave Andren said things appear to be working smoothly at the new traffic light. Both Andren and McAlester Mayor John Browne said the new traffic signal is tied in with the traffic light at U.S. Highway 69 and Hardy Springs Road. The idea is to have the two traffic signals along the highway working in synchronization.
"The timing is good and everything is working the way it's supposed to," Andren said early Tuesday.
Browne noted the new traffic signal has been helping with the traffic flow and making it easier for some drivers to get to Shops at McAlester.
"I'm glad they got it up and running," Browne said of the new traffic signal.
"I do believe it makes it safer because it is tied directly into the Hardy Springs light," Browne said. "They are fiber-optically connected so you are not coming through the Hardy Springs light at 50 miles-per-hour."
Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson Mills Leslie said TLS Lighting, which has offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa put the new traffic signal in place. Also known as Traffic Lighting Systems, TLS Lighting contracted with the Shops at McAlester developer, Burk Collins & Co., to install the new traffic light.
Although ODOT had to approve the project and placement of the traffic signal, the state agency has had minimal involvement, Leslie said.
"They come to us for permits and approval of the fiber-optics involved," Leslie said. Any issues that arise will be the city's responsibility, she said.
Meanwhile, Leslie said the ongoing highway construction along the George Nigh Expressway/U.S. Highway 69 is finished, although there may be some minor touchups from time-to-time if necessary.
Developer Burk Collins & Company agreed to pay for construction of the new traffic signal at Fourteenth Street and the George Nigh Expressway/U.S. Highway 69 intersection through a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, with the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg County commissioners.
Burk Collins & Company also agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at the company's own expense.
In return, the agreement calls for Burk Collins and Company to collect 90% of both the city's and county's portions of the sales collected at Shops at McAlester for five years or until $5.5 million is collected, whichever comes first. The countdown began last March, with the purchase of the first item sold at Starbucks.
Other businesses currently in operation at Shops at McAlester include Hobby Lobby, Burkes Outlet, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx and Chick-fil-A. with more on the way.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
