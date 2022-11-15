Construction managers said the site of a new middle school and gymnasium at McAlester Public Schools is closer to being complete.
Josh Jacox, with Crossland Construction Co., updated MPS Board of Education members on the $35-million middle school and event center being built — saying the next 90 days will show more development toward the projected May 31, 2023 completion date.
“Overall, progress is going very well,” Jacox told board members.
“It’s really impressive,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said. “I get to see it almost every day and every day it’s different. You can tell and it’s pretty amazing.”
“That’s the goal,” Jacox said. “It’s going to get to the point where you won’t see as much going on with work on the inside, but there’s still enough on the outside where it’ll have to factor in the weather.
“It’s really going to start taking shape in the next 90 days,” he added.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility being constructed on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Plans for the facility include several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12. The facility will be the district’s newest primary building since the high school was built in 1979 and received additions in 1994 and 2006.
A Nov. 14 status report lists target milestone dates of Nov. 30 for completion of steel work, Dec. 15 for the building to be dried in, and project completion May 31, 2023.
Jacox said steel work will be wrapping up in the next week or so on miscellaneous angles and the crane is leaving Thursday.
He said workers started installing windows in classrooms and brick veneer.
Jacox said interior framing is about 90% complete and crews will likely begin sheetrock work in the next two weeks.
He said roofing is about 75% done with the last remaining roof work to be done over the gym, cafeteria and kitchen.
“They’ll be here Wednesday to kick it back off and we’re kind of forecasting about two-and-a-half to three weeks and they’ll be done with roofing,” Jacox said, adding that the timeline depends on weather.
Insulation crews will start after Thanksgiving to add texture and foam before more brick veneer and Jacox said that work will take more precise weather conditions.
He said contractors will meet with the painter this week and will start after the Thanksgiving break adding primer to everything before beginning to paint.
“With all the metal studs being framed out, all the interior walls will be getting all the mechanical, the electrical and plumbing,” Jacox said, adding final inspections will soon follow.
District officials have also discussed consolidating buildings after completion of the new facility — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, and moving third and fourth grades to Puterbaugh site.
McAlester-based nonprofit Shared Blessings showed interest in purchasing a school facility.
Plans call to leave Eugene Field as the facility for alternative education and the nutrition department.
Officials have said Edmond Doyle Elementary, Jefferson Early Childhood Center and William Gay Early Childhood Center could be repurposed.
However, board members have yet to finalize plans for consolidating the sites.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
