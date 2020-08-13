The McAlester Landfill is expanding services for residents thanks to a partnership with Republic Services. The city’s newest contract with the trash hauler provides roll-off waste bins at the city-owned landfill for free disposal of bulk waste to anyone with a McAlester utility account.
The McAlester Landfill located at 256 Mitchell Road north of Highway 270 is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon except for holidays. The site will also be open on the second Saturday of each month for the same hours of operation.
All customers are required to show a current McAlester utility bill with identification and be prepared to unload their waste into the bins without assistance. Commercial and contractor waste is not accepted and this service is restricted to residential trash.
“Our citizens have continued to struggle with bulk waste since the restriction of the landfill many years ago,” recognized City Manager Pete Stasiak. “While the financial obligations to expand the landfill are still too great for the city currently, we are happy to strike this compromise to help people keep their homes and yards clean.”
Bulk waste consists of items that are too big or too numerous to fit in residential waste carts such as furniture. Brush and metal are also accepted at the landfill but should be separated by type when delivered to the location. The service does not include appliances, electronics, or hazardous waste such as chemicals. In accordance with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality requirements, all loads brought to the landfill should be covered and secured.
