New economic development director onboard with the city

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TODAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values to meet or exceed 110 today. Heat index values 105 to 110 expected on Friday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Today and Friday. * IMPACTS...He combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&