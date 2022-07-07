New economic development director onboard with the city

McAlester new Economic Development Director Adam White is onboard with the city.
White came onboard in June to work with current McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour, who resigned from the post to take a job in the private sector. With July 1 Ridenour's last day as the city's economic developer, he had three weeks to catch White up on the projects on which Ridenour has been working before White stepped into the full-time role.
"There's so many great things happening, I can't think of a better time," White said of coming onboard as the city's new economic development director at this time. He comes to McAlester from his previous post as economic development director for the city of Eufaula.
During the transition period into his new job as McAlester's economic development director, Ridenour and McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner introduced White to the McAlester Chamber of Commerce and other individuals and organizations around the city.
White is coming on board as the city has a new economic development funding mechanism in place, approved by the city council. It's tied to enhanced revenue from franchise fees that the city expects in part from the new cryptocurrency operation in place at the Steven Taylor Industrial Park.
In November 2021, city councilors agreed to sell 30 acres of land for $450,000 to MINEFFICIENCY, LLC, which planned to set up a a Bitcoin cryptocurrency operation at the site.
As Ridenour outlined the city's new economic development funding mechanism before he stepped down from the director's position, the city has a 2% franchise fee in place for electric utilities. It also has a 4% sales tax already in place for electrical utility services sold in the city, with Public Service Co. of Oklahoma the service provider.
"We're asking for none of the sales tax," Ridenour said. The city is currently receiving approximately $450,000 in franchise a year, he said, That amount is also to remain in place as is.
With additional franchise fees expected from the cryptocurrency operation gearing up at the industrial park, the amount designated to the city's economic development fund is 75% everything over the $450,000 already being collected.
The idea is to fund the city's economic development department money with the additional franchise fees the city is expected to collect as the crypto currency operation at the Steven Taylor industrial park continues powering up.
Ridenour said having the new funding mechanism in place will be helpful as the city continues to work on economic development projects as White comes onboard as the department's new director.
"I'm excited to see Adam taking it over," said Ridenour.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.