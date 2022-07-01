New city manager loves McAlester after first week

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series.
New McAlester City Manager David Andren said he's liking his first week in McAlester.
Andren wasn't set to begin as city manager until July 1, but he's spent about a week in McAlester beforehand. Tuesday marks his first day in the city manager's office, with Mayor John Browne introducing Andren around the city last week.
What does he think of McAlester so far?
"Fantastic. I absolutely love it," Andren said. "We've got a lot of wonderful products going on. The amount of money the city is spending on Capital improvements and infrastructure is amazing."
On top of all that, the city is further developing its parks system and is a promoter of festivities in the city, he noted.
Andren is in McAlester to fill the city manager's role held for the past 13 years by Pete Stasiak.
He comes to McAlester from Mangum, a small city of about 3,000 near Oklahoma's border with the Texas panhandle. He said his wife, Sara, is excited about making the move as well.
Before becoming involved in city management, Andren spent nearly 21 years and nine months in the U.S. Air Force, beginning at the entry level working his way to the non-commissioned officer rank of Master Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force, Chief Master Sergeants serve as superintendents managers, advisers and enlisted force manager, according to military.com.
During his week in McAlester, Andren toured the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
Andren described the activities he saw during his tour of McAAP as "fantastic."
"It's amazing what they do," he said. Andren said he's hopeful there are thins the city can do in connection with McAAP, adding things are only in the unofficial talking stages at this point.
During his McAAP tour, he saw some familiar operations going back to the beginnings of his U.S. Air Force career.
"I started out in munitions building bombs," Andren said. "My first six years in the Air Force, I was assembling bombs." Andren said the military adds components to many munitions after the original work is done by civilians, such as at McAAP. He said he spent the first part of his military career at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
He said he later served at bases in South Korea and Germany and worked with the Airborne Warning and Control Systems aircraft knows as AWACS, along with other types of surveillance.
Asked if he thinks his time in the Air Force will help him in his new job as McAlester City Manager, Andren said "Absolutely."
As a senior noncommissioned officer, he said he focused on trying to do his job and do it well and to make sure others have the equipment, parts and training they need to do their jobs.
"The only reason I'm here today is what the Air Force taught me," Andren said.
Andren said after he retired from the Air Force, he was interested in getting into the emergency management field because his background left him well-qualified for that type of work. Then, he said, he happened to attend an event where he was seated next to Larry Stevens, who had worked as a city manager in Edmond.
"I was getting ready to start on my master's program at UCO," Andren said, referring to the University of Central Oklahoma. He said when he told Stevens the field of study he intended to pursue, Stevens asked why he going into emergency management and recommended he pursue city management instead.
"We sat there and talked for two or three hours," Andren said. "He convinced me to follow the path I needed to go."
Andren said he started as an intern with the city of Edmond, working with the city manager there.
"I learned everything about it; what does each department do," he said. From there, Andren worked as an assistant city manager at Crescent, in Logan County. "That gave me the opportunity to get my feet wet," he said.
When he eventually got an offer as city manager at Mangum, he was able to take those ideas he had learned at Edmond and Crescent with him.
He had some challenges during his first days on the job, including helping resolve an EEOC complaint regarding an employee who had been fired before his arrival because someone claimed she was "too old" for the job. Andren helped see that the employee returned and she is still doing a fine job with the city, he said.
Soon after his arrival, a city employee died in a tragic accident. Andren said he had a background in the Occupational Safety and Health office that oversees the military, which led him to issue an order that no city employee be on a job site by themselves.
Andren said he worked to instill safety as a culture.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
