New 14-day burn ban in effect for county

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a new 14-day burn ban on Monday, effective immediately.
The new burn ban extends through Oct. 30. Those convicted of violating the burn ban face a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and/or a $500 fine.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said rains that fell Sunday did not provide enough moisture to eliminate the heightened fire danger brought on by the drought.
"While we did get needed rain, rain totals were not enough," Enloe told Pittsburg County commissioners during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Enloe elaborated following the meeting.
"Some places got an inch," Enloe said. "For the moist part, it was less than an inch. Some areas got a half-inch. It's really sporadic."
Enloe said he received a request from fire chiefs in Pittsburg County to ask commissioners to enact a new two-week burn ban, since the previous one passed Oct. 3 had expired.
In response, Enloe polled all of the fire chiefs in the county — with 26 voting "yes" for a new burn ban. Only one, Blanco Fire Chief William Johnson, voted "no," against a new burn ban, he said.
Enloe said high fire danger continues this week. No more rain is in this week's forecast for this week, but a freeze watch was is place for overnight Monday, into Tuesday morning — and an even lower forecast of 26 degrees forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Enloe said the colder temperatures will add to the fire danger by decreasing moisture levels in above-ground vegetation.
"This cold weather will make things worse," Enloe said. "The cold snap will draw the moisture out."
The U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions nationwide, shows that Pittsburg County remains in an Exceptional Drought designation, the highest there is. An update is set to be issued Thursday.
Pittsburg County's new burn ban resolution states it's unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or to build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material or use any fireworks that may cause a forest, grass, range crop or other wildland fire.
Outdoor welding is allowed, provided fire watch personnel are on the scene while welding or cutting activities are being performed.
Any law enforcement officer of the state of Oklahoma may enforce the burn ban, the resolution states.
