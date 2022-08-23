Nelms wins Krebs mayor's post

Chuck Nelms, the longtime fire chief of the Krebs Volunteer Fire Department, garnered more votes than two city councilors Tuesday night to win a special election for the mayor's office.
Nelms received 116 votes, compared to 107 for Krebs Vice Mayor/Ward 1 City Councilor Tommy Ray Walker and 64 for Connie Poole, the city councilor in Ward 2. Nelm's set to serve as mayor for eight months, with the option of running for a full term in 2023.
Asked what he felt led to his victory, Nelms said "I hope the citizens felt like I would give them a good job."
Since Walker and Poole did not have to give up their city council seats to run for the unexpired term in the mayor's office, they will continue to hold their current posts on the council.
Krebs called the election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Bobby Watkins, who resigned from the mayor's post in mid-May after 18 years of service with the city. Walker has been serving as acting mayor in the interim.
Nelms said he's served with the Krebs Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, including serving as fire chief for the past 16 years. He plans to retire from the fire chief's post to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Nelms said since 60 days is required to complete the retirement process, it will likely be October or November before his retirement is ready.
His priorities include roads and economic development. "Business growth is always a priority," Nelms said.
He expects to be sworn into office at the next regular Krebs City Council meeting, which is the third Tuesday in September.
"I appreciate the votes and will give them a good job," said Nelms
In addition to service with the Krebs Fire Department, Nelms also served as safety officer with the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic.
In winning the Krebs mayor's post, he will be following in the footsteps of his father, who also served as the the city's mayor.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
