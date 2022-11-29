Nearly half still available on Angel Tree

A 14-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother asked for anything to do with fishing for Christmas, while their 10-year-old sister wants makeup and their 5-year-old brother wants toy trucks.
The family of four siblings is among roughly 200 angels still available on the Angel Tree at the McAlester News-Capital office with the deadline coming in less than a week.
"We want to help as many families as possible this Christmas season, but we ask anyone who can to come in and pick angels from the tree before Tuesday's deadline," Publisher Reina Owens said. "This is an amazing project every year that shows how great our community is at helping our friends and neighbors."
Nearly half of the roughly 400 angels on the tree still remain available a week before the deadline to return gifts.
Anyone getting gifts for angels must deliver those gifts by Dec. 6 to the McAlester News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Those gifts must be unwrapped with the assigned number marked on the gifts.
The News-Capital and Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago as an idea to help community members during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People selected more than 150 angels on the first day the tree became available three years ago — and 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event.
Last year’s event helped more than 300 children in need in and around Pittsburg County before Toliver Chevrolet partnered to help make the project even bigger this year.
Cards on trees at the News-Capital represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
The News-Capital received nominations from school counselors over the past month for students in need to qualify as angels. Anyone with questions can contact Publisher Reina Owens at rowens@mcalesternews.com.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts.
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office if they can't make it in-person during business hours to select an angel.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital.
Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Anyone with further questions can contact Owens at 918-421-2010 or Lexey Lund at 918-421-2016.
