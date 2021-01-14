McAlester’s own New Class Wrestling Organization is bringing professional wrestling matches to the Expo Center in McAlester this weekend, with eight matches, including two with multiple contenders in the ring.
Also appearing as a special guest but not contending at the Expo Center event, is Al Snow, who is widely known among professional wrestling fans for his associations with the World Wrestling Entertainment and Extreme Championship Wrestling.
Richard Bedford, of BarBenders Fitness gym in McAlester, is working with others to bring the wrestling event to the city. It’s billed as A New Beginning, and those behind the event hope it’s the beginning of a vibrant professional wrestling scene in McAlester.
“We have guys coming from Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma,” Bedford said of the wrestlers matched against each other Saturday night. Two championship belts will be on the line Saturday night, including the NCWO heavyweight title.
Doors at the Expo Center open at 5 p.m Saturday, Jan. 16, matches set to begin at 6 p.m. Snow and some of the wrestlers on the bill are set for a meet and greet with fans, both prior to the 6 p.m. startup for the matches and during an intermission, Bedord said.
Ringside seats are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $10 each. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at BarBenders Fitness gym at 1662 E. Electric Ave.
Plans call for the matches to be held in the large banquet room on the Expo Center’s east side.
“It should be a fun event,” said city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner. He’s hoping it will lead to more pro wrestling events in the future.
Matches include:
• Dominik Whitehart vs. Thorne the Hunter
• Danni Bee vs. “The Lovely” Evelyn Carter
• Rudy Garza vs. Tino Vaentino
• Drake Gallows vs. Blade
• The Oklahoma Championship Match Fatal 4 Way: O’Brien vs. CRD vs. Clint Poe vs. Colt Killbane.
• Cody Burns vs. Revan
• Tag Team: Dimitri Alexandrov/Luke Langley vs. Wesley Crane/Thaddeuz King
A heavyweight title match include pits current NCWO heavyweight champ Maddox Jones vs. Curt Gannon.
Bedford operates BarBenders Fitness at 1662 E. Electric Ave., along with his wife, Brandy Bedford, and Kris Mitchell. He said he’s worked with others, including Robby Baker, to form the NCWO and they are looking forward to bringing more [professional wrestling events to the city
With the city’s mask mandate still in place, those attending the event will be required to wear a face mask or protective facial barrier, organizers said.
Following the weekend event, tryouts for an upcoming wrestling academy will be held a 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at BarBenders Fitness, Bedford said. Anyone trying out should be in good physical condition.
“It will be physically taxing,” Bedford said of the tryouts.
Bedford said there’s been lots of community support. The EAST class taught by Susie Hass at the Kiamichi Technology Center made the banners and tickets for the event, he said, adding that the students did a great job.
This is not the first wrestling event Bedford has brought to the city. He previously promoted an event to benefit a medical fund for McKenna Mattioda.
He is looking forward to seeing the McAlester-based New Class Wrestling Organization continue to develop.
“We want to give the community family entertainment, where they can come and have a good time,” said Bedford.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews,com.
