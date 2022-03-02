Choctaw Nation District 11 Councilman Robert Karr wants everybody to come enjoy Native American arts and crafts while benefiting seniors this Saturday in McAlester.
“This is the first one we’ve had in several years,” Karr said.
The councilman said there are a few local Choctaw artists that do everything from wood carving, bead work, paintings and other types of arts and crafts made by Native Americans.
“I just though I’d try to get them some recognition, promote some of their stuff, and maybe they can sale some things too,” Karr said.
Along with local Choctaw artists, the showcase will also feature Muscogee (Creek) artist Jon Tiger.
“He does paintings,” Karr said. “He’s pretty popular and well known.”
Other artists from Ada and Muskogee will also be in attendance Saturday.
The Native American Arts and Crafts Showcase will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Choctaw Nation Community Center located at 3274 Afullota Hina in McAlester from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along with the showcase, the District 11 Seniors will be hosting an Indian taco fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to raise funds for activities and trips throughout the year.
“I’ve also asked the vendors to donate 10% of their profits up to $100 to the community senior group,” Karr said. “So if they sell $100 worth, that’s just 10 bucks.”
Karr said there is room for more vendors if there are some interested.
He said that if the person is Native American and the items are authentic, then they are welcome to contact Karr for more information.
“We’ve had that issue before like at the pow-wow and the Labor Day Festival,” Karr said.
Karr can be reached by calling 580-579-2680.
According to Karr, vendors will begin setting up Friday evening 4:30-7 p.m. and Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
“We wanted to do this mainly for our local Choctaw artists to just try and promote some of their products that they have and hopefully this will grow,” Karr said. “Hopefully next year it will be bigger and better.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
