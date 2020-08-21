A national report issued by The Center for Public Integrity lists McAlester and Pittsburg County in the red zones for the spread of COVID-19 — and it recommends far more stringent mandates to help stop the spread that the mask-wearing mandate passed by the McAlester City Council on Thursday which also eliminated $100 fines for individuals found to be in violation.
The report, dated Aug. 16, lists McAlester with the third highest ranking in the red zone, behind Tulsa and Enid.
It also lists Pittsburg County sixth among the 18 Oklahoma counties in the red zone, behind Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner, Creek and Garfield counties.
The red zone is identified as core-based statistical areas, known as CBSAs, and counties, that during the last week reported new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and a viral lab test positivity rate 10%, data in the report states.
"The White House Coronavirus Task Force issues weekly reports to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, but doesn't make those reports public, keeping county-level data and advice to states out of sight," the Center of Public Integrity report states, adding that the nonprofit is gathering weekly reports for all 50 states.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said he saw the report Friday.
"At this time we are not looking at putting any additional restrictions on," Browne said.
He said Gov. Kevin Stitt has committed to releasing the weekly reports from the White House and Browne said the city will continue to monitor reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health — which as of Friday, had Pittsburg County ranked below the red zone, in the orange zone.
"We will continue to monitor the report and the number of cases and deaths, Browne said.
The mayor said he is "absolutely" concerned about the red zone designation.
"We would be derelict in our duties if we did not pay attention to that and to information from the Health Department," Browne said.
Recommendations in the report include:
• Wearing a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distances.
• Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
• Do not go to bars, nightclubs, or gyms.
• Use takeout or eat outdoors socially distancing.
• Protect anyone with serious medical complications at home by socially distancing at home and using high levels of hygiene, including hand washing and cleaning surfaces.
• Reduce your public interactions or activities to 25%of your normal activities.
Browne reiterated that the city at this time is not adding any restrictions beyond the requirement that masks or other protective facial coverings be worn in places of public accommodation when social distancing is not possible.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews,com.
