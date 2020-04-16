National Guard helping Pittsburg County Health Department

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard arrived in McAlester on Thursday to assist the Pittsburg County Health Department and the other eight health departments in the same southeastern Oklahoma region.
The National Guard took action after Gov. Kevin Stitt activated 175 members of the Oklahoma and Air National Guard this week to assist with the state's response to COVID-19.
Members of the National Guard plan to perform several missions in support of the COVID-19 response to the 11 regional health department administrations throughout the state responding to COVI-19, said Sgt. Kasey Phipps of the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
Arrival of the National Guard has been a blessing, said Regional/County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery of the Pittsburg County Health Department in McAlester.
In addition to transporting COVID-19 tests to a laboratory in Stillwater and then bringing the results back, the National Guard will help in other ways.
"They are going to help us organize supplies and help MERC," Montgomery said, referring to the Medical Emergency Response Center, which is having to coordinate in 14 counties in this region. The National Guard will be helping with deliveries of personal protective equipment, she said.
Sgt. First Class Mireille Merilice said the National Guard is on a mission to assist the health department in Pittsburg County and the other counties in this region.
Capt. Justin Parks, who is commander of the National Guard support for this region, said the National Guard will be based in Pittsburg County and then fan out to health departments in other counties in Montgomery's region.
"Our efforts are in concert with the Health Department here," Parks said.
"Whatever their needs are, we are serving."
Montgomery said the National Guard has already been a big help.
"They came in and they are perfunctory," she said. "They have it. This is a relief to my staff."
The nine counties where Montgomery serves as regional administrator and where the National Guard will be assisting in Southeastern Oklahoma are Pittsburg, Latimer, LeFlore, Atoka, Coal, Bryan, Pushmataha, Choctaw and McCurtain counties.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.