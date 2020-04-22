An Oklahoma National Guard team was at a McAlester nursing home Wednesday as part of a COVID-19 decontamination mission.
Lt. Col. Geoffrey J. Legler told the News-Capital on Wednesday that several masked personnel at Mitchell Manor in McAlester — where one resident was reported to have died due to COVID-19 complications — were decontaminating the facility and testing residents at the request of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Pittsburg County Health Department.
"We're helping with any COVID decontamination of the site," Lt. Col. Geoffrey J. Legler said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health listed one resident of Mitchell Manor in McAlester among the COVID-19 cases reported at nursing homes statewide as of its April 21 executive order report. The name of the patient has not been made public.
A Mitchell Manor representative on Wednesday directed the News-Capital to a representative of its parent company, Transition Health Services. The company did not immediately return calls or emails from the News-Capital on Wednesday.
In an emailed statement on April 15, a Transition Health Services representative said the resident was a recent admission to the facility and did not have a roommate. Residents were not in direct contact with the resident and staff was maintaining strict isolation procedures, according to the statement.
The OSDH report also lists one resident and one staff member at Belfair of McAlester as testing positive for COVID-19 — bringing the total number of coronvirus cases reported at long-term care facilities in Pittsburg County to three.
"Mitchell Manor has been identified as a possible point for coronavirus infections and expansion of those infections, so the National Guard has been asked to go in with some of our medics and some of our civil support team folks to not only test residents but to try to decontaminate the facility itself," Lt. Col. Legler said.
He said he was not aware of any other sites with which the National Guard was involved for the decontamination mission.
OSDH reported 564 positive cases and 61 deaths associated with long-term care facilities across the state as of midnight April 20.
Lt. Col. Legler said the decontamination team consists of Army medics and members of the Oklahoma National Guard 63rd Civil Support team.
The team conducted testing of some residents at Mitchell Manor and was working to clean the facility on Wednesday.
Officer In Charge Capt. Vanessa LaGrange said the team offers assistance upon request as part of a mission focused on protecting "the most vulnerable population" at long-term care facilities.
"These nursing homes should be commended," Capt. LaGrange said. "They're being very proactive and it's just really awesome to see Oklahomans coming together in response to COVID-19."
Capt. LaGrange said the decontamination process includes extra sanitation protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She added the team consists of about 10 members and has a blue trailer for a mobile command post.
The CDC recommends long-term care facilities: restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations; restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers); cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe has said the Pittsburg County Emergency Response Team is helping local long-term care facilities acquire needed personal protective equipment (PPE) and conducts a weekly conference call with area long-term care facilities. He said the team works with those facilities on response plans and assists them in acquiring any PPE needed.
Oklahoma's National Guard must be requested to assist state agencies by the governor, the department of health, or the office of emergency management.
Lt. Col. Legler said the Oklahoma National Guard is also helping distribute testing supplies in the McAlester area.
"They're out there in the community; they're working side by side with you every day," Lt. Col. Legler said. "We just want to help our state like we always do."
