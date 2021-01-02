Murder case remains unsolved one year later

Friends and family of a McAlester man who was found dead last New Year’s Day are still seeking answers to what happened that morning.
“I just want to know why ‘I see you later’ turned into never see you again,” said Regina Parker, wife of Dustin Parker. “I want to know why I had to explain to my kids ‘yeah, daddy’s gone’ because they heard an officer tell me in my house that their dad was shot to death and I had to sit down while I’m in shock and explain to them what the police officer said. Nobody should ever have to do that.”
Dustin Parker, 25, was shot and killed on a McAlester residential street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, while his employer, Rover Taxi, was offering free rides home to those celebrating the New Year.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing, but the leads have slowed.
“We’re still following up on any leads that we get” said McAlester Police Department Captain Shawn DeLana. “What the issue is a lot of the leads have slowed down.”
Regina Parker said her husband came home the night before and wanted to go to bed early because he knew he had to go to work early the next morning.
“We had a couple of drinks, watched some Netflix together and kind of cut up together and laughed and just had a good night and went to bed early,” Regina said. “I vaguely remember waking up at 3 o’clock. I remember him getting up.
"I remember him going to work and I just rolled over and went back to sleep because it’s 3 o’clock in the morning and I’m not getting up because the kids aren’t up yet.”
After coming home at around 6 a.m., Regina said Dustin went into the bathroom and asked her to put a sweater on his dog before he began to be rushed by a caller on the phone.
“Normally before he would go to work, I would get up and we would hug; we would kiss, would say ‘I love you’ because we just always knew that tomorrow wasn’t promised. That was our thing. It was a big thing” said Regina. “Well, this particular morning he was apologizing to me profusely saying this person on the phone basically was rushing him out the door and was impatient and he grabbed the puppy.”
Regina said the last words said between them were “I’ll see you later; I’ll see you tonight.”
“And that was the last time I saw him,” Regina said. “I didn’t even get to have an open casket funeral. I didn’t get to say goodbye or get to do any of that because the coroner told me that he had no face.
“So, the last memory that I have of Dustin is standing in my bedroom door apologizing to me because he had to go.”
Brian West, owner of Rover Taxi, said Dustin received a phone call twice, once at 6:19 a.m. and the other at 6:20 a.m.
In an audio recording obtained by the News-Capital through Broadcastify, officers were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to the area of Komar on West Cherokee Avenue after a woman said she heard six gunshots coming from the area.
An officer arrived in the area at 6:48 a.m. and found the taxi two minutes later before telling dispatch that “something went through the window of it” and he would be out with it.
The officer is later heard asking for a medic “immediately” because somebody was shot. Medics arrived on the scene three minutes later.
West, who is also the Director of Support for telecommunication company SignalWire, said investigators never subpoenaed the records that West said from his knowledge, could have been used to figure out who the account belonged to.
“And that number is no longer in service,” West said. “There probably won’t be any records a year from now.”
West also said he was by told by investigators that no footage was found because the camera in the car was not operating at the time of the shooting because it was “unplugged.”
“That camera worked because Kenny was the last one in it,” West said. “It worked all the way up to when Kenny gave Dustin the car because I have the video of when Dustin came through the door.”
A $20,000 reward that West put up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of Dustin remains unclaimed, even though he has received numerous tips from people.
“We’ve had more than 25 people tell us who did it and give us information and we’ve given all of that information of who those people are and what they said to us to the police and not a single one of them been talked to,” West said. “I don’t know about you, but if somebody told me they know who and why and that the police officer knows that person and they don’t go talk to them, that doesn’t seem like they’re doing their job.”
West said he knows it’s nothing like “CSI: Miami” or how investigations are shown on other television shows.
“We actually had somebody book a ride and use one of the tickets from Dustin’s bag that he had on his person that night he was shot,” West said. “And those people were picked up and questioned. We have them on video telling us who they got the ticket from. Nobody should have had that ticket; those tickets were specialty marked. They changed their story when the detectives got them even though we have them on camera saying the information.”
Both West and Regina Parker said they know investigators have a lot going on but said the lack of communication from investigators is “frustrating.”
“There have been no updates unless I call them and ask them,” Regina said. “Then they’re just quick to respond, ‘No. No new leads.’’’
DeLana said if he ever had something come up that he would contact them.
“But other than that, I’ve tried several times to contact family members and never get a response. So that kind of goes both ways,” said DeLana. “If they have questions, obviously they can call anytime, but I haven’t heard from them either.”
West said he is just like Regina in just wanting to know what happened.
“I just want to know what the hell happened and why,” West said.
Regina said she wants to know why she had to tell her four kids why their father was gone.
“Maybe they were coming down and they saw a dragon on the back of his neck and freaked out like ‘I don’t care how stupid it is.
“I just want closure at this point,” said Regina. “I just want to know what happened. You know, I’m not even, I hate to say this because it sounds terrible, but I don’t care who did it, I really don’t, I don’t. A conviction is not going to bring him back. I just want to know what happened. I want to know why.”
DeLana said somebody out there knows something.
“Somebody out there knows,” DeLana said. “Eventually someone will talk. It’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.”
The detective said he hopes this story will “refresh some people’s memory.”
“Maybe get somebody to talk who hasn’t stepped forward in the past,” DeLana said.
Anybody with information about the murder of Dustin Parker is asked to contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation by calling the agency’s tipline at 1-800-522-8017 or by emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.
