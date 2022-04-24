Much foundation work is done as construction continues on a new multimillion-dollar facility for McAlester Public Schools.
Josh Jacox, with Crossland Construction Co., gave MPS Board of Education members an update on the middle school and event center subject of a nearly $35 million bond initiative district voters approved — with most board members giving a positive reaction.
“A lot of it’s starting to come along,” Jacox said.
“It looks great,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility being constructed on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
Crossland Construction Co., the construction manager for the project, expects construction to be completed by May 2023.
Jacox told board members construction continued with concrete done the slabs and big walls, with more foundation set to be poured with better weather.
He said the foundation is poured for the lower-level classroom wing and crews started on the upper-level classrooms. Steel for the project and majority of the frames for the project arrived on site.
Jacox said masonry workers started in the basement and will continue to the upper level as more is completed. He said work the parking lot is about halfway done.
He said Crossland Construction Co. will send board members a monthly progress report on the project with a recap of everything that happens on the site.
Nearly 80% of voters in the MPS district approved a $34.9 million bond initiative in February 2021 to construct a middle school and event center. The approved bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not lead to a tax increase.
Plans for the facility include several classrooms, labs, and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12. It will be the district’s newest primary facility since the current high school was built in 1979 and received additions in 1994 and 2006.
