Mullin near barricaded door as attackers storm U.S. Capitol

A violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday during congressional debate over the 2020 election results.
District 2 Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin, whose district includes McAlester, stood by on the House floor as law enforcement officers barricaded the doors and pointed guns at the rioters breaking through glass windows.
Mullin later condemned the acts and told ABC that the protestors "were looking for a fight."
"This doesn't represent America and our democracy," Mullin told ABC. "We have a right to protest, but not like this."
Members of the mob pushed through multiple barricades Wednesday and broke into the nation's Capitol to disrupt Congressional debate over electoral votes in Joe Biden's certified win over Trump for the presidency. Oklahoma congressional representatives reportedly were safe from the attack.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Congressmen Kevin Hern and Mullin, and representatives Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice, planned to object to formal certification of the election based on unproven fraud claims.
U.S. Sen. James Inhofe said he would not join the coalition of more than a a dozen senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, planning to vote to reject the Electoral College votes unless Congress launches a commission to audit the results.
Federal law states Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open each state's sealed certificates of their electoral votes.
Bipartisan representatives read the results aloud and conduct an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. Votes can be challenged.
Lankford had the floor in Senate debate on Arizona's electoral votes when it suddenly halted as the attackers breached the Capitol and staff were sheltered in place.
"Peaceful demonstration is an American value — violent destruction is not," Lankford tweeted. "Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never pursuit of truth and freedom. Never."
Trump tweeted twice for the attackers to "remain peaceful" before he said in a video that he understood his supporters' anger over the "stolen election" despite losing at least 62 legal challenges and a Supreme Court hearing over unproven election fraud claims.
He then told the attackers to go home, called for peace and "law and order" and said he loved them.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.