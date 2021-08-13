None of the COVID-19 intensive care admissions at a southeast Oklahoma hospital since July were vaccinated.
McAlester Regional Health Center officials on Friday said 42 patients were admitted since July 1 for COVID-19 — with 90.48% unvaccinated and all of the patients ending up the ICU being unvaccinated.
Health officials continued urging vaccinations on Friday and MRHC asked anyone concerned about vaccines to submit questions to be answered by doctors within the next week.
“Our goal is to educate our community on the statistics related to vaccinated and unvaccinated admissions to our facility and supply them with factual information straight from our medical professionals,” MRHC Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Howard said.
The data comes a week after MRHC officials said the number of COVID-19 patients at the 149-bed hospital doubled within a week and the ICU was at capacity.
MRHC officials advocated for vaccines and urged anyone to submit questions about vaccines in comments or direct messages to the hospital’s Facebook page.
Nearly 90% of counties were listed in the orange or moderate risk phase of COVID-19 transmission as of the Oklahoma State Health Department's Wednesday report. OSDH reported 172 active cases in Pittsburg County.
District 9 County Health Department, which covers nine southeast Oklahoma counties including Pittsburg County, reported 1,274 active COVID-19 cases this week.
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s health commissioner, said in a Friday press conference that unvaccinated patients make up 98% of new cases and 93% of hospitalizations in the state.
The state health department reported 2,814 new virus cases Friday and a seven-day average of 2,122 new cases daily. Deputy health commissioner Keith Reed said 50% of Oklahomans got at least one dose and 41.1% are fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
Vaccinations are 96% effective at preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.
Less than one-tenth of a percent — .08% — of fully vaccinated Americans have experienced a breakthrough case.
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, sent a letter in late July to Gov. Kevin Stitt calling for a legislative special session to ban private businesses from requiring vaccinations.
Hamilton also organized a Freedom Rally set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Capitol Rotunda.
Event organizers in online posts urged Oklahomans to attend in protest of vaccine and mask requirements. Hamilton did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the rally.
Stitt issued an emergency rule Friday that allows Oklahoma hospitals to renovate conference rooms and other areas to care for COVID-19 patients.
Frye said it’s not an emergency declaration that would allow schools to implement masks and he doesn’t think the state needs one.
An emergency order would allow school districts to enact mask requirements after state lawmakers banned such action with the signing of Senate Bill 658. Stitt signed it into law early in June and it took effect July 1.
A lawsuit filed Thursday challenges Oklahoma's mask requirement ban and the Tulsa school board has agreed to allow its attorneys to join in any such lawsuit.
McAlester Public Schools board members updated district policies to align with the state law prohibiting mask mandates — with the superintendent saying face coverings helped against COVID-19.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes told school board members during Monday’s meeting that masks helped the district fight COVID-19 over the past year — but they had to revise the return-to-learn plan to follow state law.
“Masks helped — but we can’t mandate them,” Hughes told board members at the meeting.
“For a district this size I feel like we were extremely successful last year,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said. “As a board, we need to keep that up so we don’t have to do something drastic.”
The board approved plans to continue sanitation protocols at school buildings, and promoting social distancing and cleanliness guidelines from the CDC.
Board members also revised employee leave policies for COVID-19. Employees who test positive for COVID-19 or who quarantine due to contact tracing must take sick leave, the policy revision states.
Quarantined staff who are required to work from home must use a half-day of sick leave.
The policy states vaccinated employees will not be required to quarantine unless symptoms are evident.
All changes will be subject to change with state and federal guidelines.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
