MRHC welcomes Joseph Contreras

Joseph Contreras, PA-C is a board-certified physician assistant who specializes in advanced skin care and dermatology.
His original career focus was in pharmacy however his path soon was changed to become a provider of healthcare. He is a graduate of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.
After graduating from Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science he began his career in primary care and later developed a passion for treating skin disease and offering a wide variety of dermatology care. "I love the procedures that are a part of Dermatology," says Contreras.
Joseph has relocated to McAlester with his wife of over 30 years from central California where he successfully ran an advanced skin care and dermatology clinic for over 20 years. Relocating to McAlester has offered him the ability to be centrally located between his children and their growing families.
He will be joining Dr. John V. Tedesco at the Southeast Clinic Surgical Arts office located at 4 Clark Bass Blvd. Suite, 204. The addition of Joseph Contreras, PA-C allows Southeast Clinic to offer a more comprehensive care for those with advanced skin care or dermatology needs.
He specializes in skin cancer, acne, psoriasis, rosacea and much more and treats patients of all ages. "Everyone should get their skin check at least once a year." encourages Joseph Contreras, PA-C.
He is now accepting new patients. To schedule your appointment for more information call us today at 918-421-4840.
Please join us in welcoming Joseph Contreras, PA-C to our Southeast Clinic Surgical Arts family.
