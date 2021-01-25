Giant lettering on the side of a building indicate healthcare services moved to downtown McAlester.
McAlester Regional Health Center transitioned its primary care, imaging center and other services from the main facility to a building at 10 S. Third St. in a move that cost more than $2 million.
MRHC Vice President T. Shawn Howard said the new facility helped increase convenience for the community to access healthcare.
“We were having people that were missing appointments because they couldn’t find a parking space, or missing appointments because they’re all the way on the third floor," Howard said.
“We thought the only way that we were really going to get more of the community using our services was if we get to the community, get them their own parking lot, make it accessible,” he added.
Officials said planning for the transition started two years ago and the facility is set to be complete within 6-8 months.
MRHC’s facility is 18,000 square feet — including 8,000 square feet on the first floor and 10,000 square feet.
The first floor includes X-ray and a 3D mammography machines, with CT and MRI technology coming soon. The women’s outpatient imagery center is on the first floor, right down the hall from an office that is planned to house the TLC Wig Closet — which McAlester’s Ashley Lerblance started as a way to help breast cancer patients navigate through their diagnosis by offering resources.
Primary medical care takes up the second floor of the facility with two dozen patient rooms and room to expand.
Chris Plunkett, MRHC Foundation Executive Director, said officials wanted to upgrade and ensure there was room to grow while keeping convenience for patients the priority.
“When you think of everything you could ever want when it comes to imaging, this is a one-stop shop,” Plunkett said. “It’s easy in, easy out — plus it goes right in with our clinic up above.”
Howard said a primary focus of the project was moving primary and urgent care to a facility with easier access — including better and more parking.
Chris Plunkett, MRHC Foundation Director, said the number family clinic patients increased since the transition to the new building — which he attributed to easier access, walkability to near-by restaurants, and the building’s signage because “it’s like a perfect billboard.” He added the facility also helps MRHC with recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals.
The primary care floor has separate pods, a small lab that can test for COVID-19 and officials said the final step of the transition will be to expand the lab’s capabilities.
“We were able to open that service and that’s the thing we really wanted to get to the community,” Howard said.
Howard said the transition is part of MRHC’s plan to create a medical district and boost the local economy in downtown McAlester, along with the ongoing project at the Million Building.
MRHC purchased the property at the corner of Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue through Million Building LLC with plans discussed at a November 2019 meeting to focus on community needs of preventative care, outpatient service facilities, and economic development in the area.
“McAlester Regional is not just about healthcare — we’re about the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County,” MRHC CEO David Keith said at the time. “This is about economic development, it’s about driving the city forward.”
Plans at the 21,180 square feet Million Building included adding an outdoor courtyard with fire pit area, moving some MRHC preventative care services there, and bringing in restaurants and retail stores.
Howard said those plans were paused with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hopes to continue working toward completing the project.
Officials said COVID-19 forced MRHC to rethink on several levels, but they're hoping to continue evolving.
“It didn’t just change McAlester — it’s changed the world,” Plunkett said. “And so now, we’re not going to necessarily forget what we were doing before, but wit this new challenge, what makes sense? Do we need to put more into technology, more into virtual? You really have to take a look at it, and that takes little bit. But at least for this opportunity, it’s given us more space to be able to do more things.”
