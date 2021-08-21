McAlester health officials hope the community will show support for hospital staff and patients in an upcoming event as COVID-19 continues its resurgence.
McAlester Regional Health Center and the Oklahoma Nurses Association organized a ceremony supporting staff and patients by lighting candles in the hospital's parking lot — plus honking and flashing vehicle lights.
"That's so our staff on the inside that are battling this, and our patients that are battling COVID, they can kind of pull together and hear that community support," a hospital representative said.
The event is set for 7:45 p.m. Aug. 27 at McAlester Regional Health at 1 Clark Bass Blvd. in McAlester.
MRHC posts COVID-19 admissions data each week based on official documentation. The hospital reported it received 60 COVID-19 admissions from July 1 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
Admissions included 86.67% unvaccinated patients — with 12.5% of vaccinated admissions spending time in intensive care.
Hospital officials said vaccination status is verified through physician documentation in the patient’s medical record and/or the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System (OSIIS). Patient location is input on the log to determine if the patient was a medical patient or in the ICU.
MRHC plans to continue releasing its data each Friday as COVID-19 continues its resurgence.
A representative said the hospital continues operating at capacity — which means there wasn't enough staff, not enough isolation, or other reasons although MRHC has beds.
Data from the Oklahoma State Health Department shows Pittsburg County had 5,275 total cases, 81 deaths and 4,939 recoveries — or 255 active COVID-19 cases.
OSDH shows 1,471 active cases throughout District 9, which includes nine counties in southeast Oklahoma.
Data shows Atoka County had 105 active cases and 28 total deaths, Bryan County had 306 active cases and 80 total deaths, Choctaw County had 124 active cases and 28 total deaths, and Coal had 47 active cases and 15 total deaths.
Latimer County had 66 total cases and 13 total deaths, LeFlore County had 283 active cases and 71 total deaths, McCurtain County had 187 active cases and 95 total deaths, and Pushmataha County had 98 active cases and 24 total deaths, per the OSDH.
All but six of the 77 counties in the state were listed in the OSDH's orange or moderate phase, which indicates more than 14.29 new daily cases per 100,000.
The orange risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely.
Pittsburg County's cases average hit 60.2 this week, while Pushmataha County — which is directly southeast — reached 92.7. The only county directly next to Pittsburg County with an average less than 50 is Hughes County at 46.3.
But the state's red phase can't be triggered unless either ICU beds available statewide, medical surgery beds available statewide, percent of ventilators available, or average days of personal protective equipment available statewide falls to less that 5%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
Vaccinations are 96% effective at preventing hospitalizations from the Delta variant.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
