Visitors will no longer be allowed at McAlester Regional Health Center due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
Although the Oklahoma State Department of Health had not reported a positive COVID-19 case in Pittsburg County as of Friday afternoon, MRHC officials said in a prepared statement they decided to restrict visitors as a precautionary measure for public safety.
“McAlester Regional Health Center has made the very tough decision to restrict all visitor access due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. “The safety of all patients, staff members and our community is our main priority.”
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13 to allow as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s first positive coronavirus case on March 6 and issued a state of emergency on Sunday night.
Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday morning and the city of McAlester issued a disaster declaration Tuesday evening.
Anyone with a fever, dry cough or other flu-like symptoms should call their primary care provider, avoid contact with other people, and inform their medical team of any recent contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case.
It is important to interact with loved ones at the hospital via video chat or phone call, officials said.
Officials said anyone with a high fever, trouble breathing or severe flu-like symptoms should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department — but discouraged non-emergency patients.
“Please do not come to the Emergency Department if you have mild symptoms or are looking for COVID-19 testing,” the statement reads. “The ED is for patients with serious health needs.”
Officials said MRHC primary care sites are discouraging walk-in visits and requesting all patients call to schedule a visit.
MRHC recommended social distancing, working from home, and frequent washing of hands.
“This is the best way to protect yourself and your family,” the statement reads. “Doing this several times a day and when you first get home can really help. Wash for 20 seconds. Using alcohol-based hand rubs and gels is also effective.”
Anyone with questions or concerns can email covid19@mrhcok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.