MRHC restricts visitors due to coronavirus pandemic

KEVIN HARVISON | Staff photoMcAlester Regional Health Center is restricting visitation due to coronavirus concerns.

Visitors will no longer be allowed at McAlester Regional Health Center due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

Although the Oklahoma State Department of Health had not reported a positive COVID-19 case in Pittsburg County as of Friday afternoon, MRHC officials said in a prepared statement they decided to restrict visitors as a precautionary measure for public safety.

“McAlester Regional Health Center has made the very tough decision to restrict all visitor access due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. “The safety of all patients, staff members and our community is our main priority.”

President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13 to allow as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s first positive coronavirus case on March 6 and issued a state of emergency on Sunday night.

Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday morning and the city of McAlester issued a disaster declaration Tuesday evening.

Anyone with a fever, dry cough or other flu-like symptoms should call their primary care provider, avoid contact with other people, and inform their medical team of any recent contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case.

It is important to interact with loved ones at the hospital via video chat or phone call, officials said.

Officials said anyone with a high fever, trouble breathing or severe flu-like symptoms should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department — but discouraged non-emergency patients.

“Please do not come to the Emergency Department if you have mild symptoms or are looking for COVID-19 testing,” the statement reads. “The ED is for patients with serious health needs.”

Officials said MRHC primary care sites are discouraging walk-in visits and requesting all patients call to schedule a visit.

MRHC recommended social distancing, working from home, and frequent washing of hands.

“This is the best way to protect yourself and your family,” the statement reads. “Doing this several times a day and when you first get home can really help. Wash for 20 seconds. Using alcohol-based hand rubs and gels is also effective.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can email covid19@mrhcok.com.

