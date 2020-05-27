MRHC continues to support no social visitation. Common areas such as waiting rooms and cafeteria will remain temporarily closed.
While no “social visitors” will be allowed, every patient is allotted one Patient Representative, an adult designated by the patient who need not be a formal legal representative, but rather someone whom the patient seeks emotional support from and who the patient may seek assistance with decision-making considering care options.
Patient Representative will be authorized during patient visitation hours 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
OB/Pediatric patients will be allowed 2 Patient Representatives 24 hours a day
Emergency Department patient representatives will be allowed 24 hours a day
Patient Representative requirements
One person for the duration of care
Inpatient/ Emergency Department patient representatives will be screened at the Emergency Department screening station
Clinic patients and patient representative will be screened at point of care
Must not exhibit signs or symptoms
Will have attendance logged through the screening station
Will be compliant with hand hygiene and face mask requirements (patient representatives will provide their own masks)
MRHC reserves the right to ask non-compliant Patient Representatives to leave our facility
No Patient Representative under the age of 18 will be authorized
No Patient Representative will be authorized in isolation rooms other than end of life care
Gero-Psych patients will be allowed one representative. Monday – Friday 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Weekends 2 p.m.-4 p.m. by appointment only through the Gero-Psych social worker or Gero-Psych nurses.
Southeast Clinic Patients: Patients may have one individual accompany them in the clinic (outpatient) setting. Due to additional screening activities, please allow extra time upon arrival (approximately 20 minutes). We encourage all to practice safe social distancing, hand hygiene and the use of facemask. Facemask will not be provided; visitors must provide their own facemask. Please understand that seating will be limited in the waiting areas to promote safe distancing. If you are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19, please call ahead for further instructions.
