Community partners got a first-hand look at the McAlester Regional Health Center's Southeast Healthplex that recently opened.
Local officials and MRHC staff members on Thursday toured the hospital's new 18,000-square-foot facility at 10 S. Third St. that now houses its primary care, imaging center and other services — with McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith thanking partners for contributing to the project.
"We've got a tremendous resource here for our community," Keith said.
Keith said the project started a few years ago when representatives of First National Bank, which previously owned the building, presented an idea to MRHC.
The hospital then partnered with the city of McAlester, the Puterbaugh Foundation, the MRHC Foundation and community partners to make the transition to the 18,000 square-feet building — which is 8,000 square feet on the first floor and 10,000 square feet on the second and set to be complete within the year.
Keith said MRHC's Healthplex sees more than 5,000 patients annually and he projects that number to double in the next two years.
He said the move helps bring economic development to downtown McAlester, helps the hospital offer accessibility, and more.
"We've created something here we will all be proud of," he said. He thanked community partners and staff for their efforts in the process.
Hospital officials thanked the city of McAlester, Puterbaugh Foundation board members, MRHC board members, local and more for their support in the project.
Puterbaugh Foundation Chair Steven W. Taylor, the retired Oklahoma Chief Supreme Court Justice, said the foundation was the major private donor on the MRHC emergency room facility by giving $250,000 — then donated $250,000 toward the $2 million cost for the Southeast Healthplex.
He said the foundation made the contribution for three reasons: 1) Mercy Clinic will office in the facility; 2) it better serves under-insured patients; and 3) economic development in downtown McAlester.
"This is just another opportunity that the Puterbaugh Foundation has to make a difference," Taylor said.
"It's a wonderful addition to downtown," McAlester Mayor John Browne said. The mayor said the facility will help boost economic development as patients can walk across the street or down to Choctaw Avenue for shopping, restaurants and more.
The first floor includes X-ray and 3D mammography machines, a 3T MRI machine, a CT scanner, and more. The women’s outpatient imagery center is on the first floor down the hall from an office for the TLC Wig Closet — which McAlester’s Ashley Lerblance started to provide resources to local breast cancer patients.
Two dozens patients rooms and several doctor's offices make up the primary medical care on the second floor. Primary care has separate pods, a small COVID-19 testing lab, and plans include expanding the lab’s capabilities.
MRHC Manager of Imaging Services Brett Stinnett said the technology additions provide upgrades for patient care.
Officials focused on moving primary and urgent care to the facility for easier access, expanded parking and more for patients.
MRHC Foundation Executive Director Chris Plunkett said doctors and staff also put in "sweat equity" in helping with the transition to the new facility.
"This is really just the beginning," Keith said, hinting at future plans for expansion.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.