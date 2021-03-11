A butterfly rested on Sonya Young's finger after a ceremony honoring people who died of COVID-19, including her own father.
The McAlester Regional Health Center ICU charge nurse attended a ceremony Thursday at the hospital, where butterflies were released in honor of people who died of COVID-19 over the past year. Young reflected on helping patients in the hospital's coronavirus wing; seeing her coworkers, family and friends struggle through the pandemic; her own experience with the virus; and losing her father to COVID-19.
But as numbers start to decline and after seeing the butterflies flutter away — Young said she has hope.
"It's getting better," Young said.
"There's some light at the end of the tunnel," she added.
Young, who has worked more than 15 years at MRHC, said the ceremony brought her some relief. She was thankful for her coworkers taking care of her father while he was a patient and said the past year brought several challenges.
She said patients couldn't breathe or had severe symptoms. Some recovered, but returned with lasting and additional effects.
Nurses said it was difficult when patients sometimes had to be sent out of state for treatment when beds were full at MRHC, or when families were not allowed in a room to be with their loved ones in the final moments stemming from the virus.
MRHC ICU Director Tezarah Reagan said she can't thank her staff and coworkers enough for their efforts in the pandemic.
"I don't think we can show our staff across the board enough appreciation," Reagan said.
Young said the virus' death toll also impacted nurses.
"I've had more deaths in this last year than I have in my entire nursing career," Young said.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday showed 4,504 total COVID-19 cases, 4,321 assumed recoveries, and 42 deaths in Pittsburg County.
OSDH reported 430,944 cases, 414,566 assumed recoveries, and 11,677 active cases statewide Thursday. The state department also reported 4,701 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
MRHC Vice President of Support Services Shawn Howard thanked staff for their efforts during the Thursday ceremony — which was held a year after an Oklahoma City Thunder game was cancelled just before tipoff after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a "safer at home" executive order March 24, 2020, to close all non-essential businesses. A day later, Oklahoma's state board of education ordered schools to close in-person instruction for the rest of the spring and develop virtual learning models.
MRHC first announced it received results of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Pittsburg County on March 26, 2020. OSDH reported the first COVID-19 death in Pittsburg County on April 14, 2020.
Kenny Springer, pastor at New Beginnings Church in McAlester, said during the Thursday ceremony that he was grateful for the MRHC staff after he was admitted in November 2020 as a COVID-19 patient.
He said a month-long sickness complicated by pneumonia and a 20-pound weight loss "was one of the scariest times that I've been through" — and that he believes the hospital staff saved his life.
"They began to administer care to me that not only saved my life, but also gave me hope during the struggle that I was facing," Springer said.
Springer was one of three pastors from Pittsburg County — including Life Church Pastor Terren Anderson and McAlester First United Methodist Pastor Matt Judkins — to lead the ceremony in prayer and thank hospital staff.
Louis Reynolds, chaplain at MRHC, also expressed appreciation for his coworkers and reflected on the strength shown through the past year.
Health officials recommended people continue safety protocols like wearing a mask when physical distancing isn't possible and to get vaccinated to build herd immunity as numbers decline.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.