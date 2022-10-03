Hospital staff gathered in front of McAlester Regional Health Center wearing shirts that read “Pink or blue: we’re here for you.”
Jessica Cross, Director of Labor and Delivery at MRHC, said the staff celebrated Monday being part of the Team Birth project to further improve patient care for those giving birth.
“That slogan really serves its role as Team Birth empowers birth equity and shared decision making,” Cross said.
Dr. Neel Shah, Delivery Decisions Initiative Director at Ariadne Labs, started the Team Birth in 2018 to reduce avoidable C-sections with input from roughly 50 childbirth professionals, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and more.
The program takes the mom’s preferences — whether to administer an epidural, whether she wants “skin-to-skin contact” with the baby after birth, and more — to guide the labor team. The team maps a delivery plan using both those preferences and medical guidance.
Team Birth promotes communication between the patient and the birth team through charting the mom’s preferences and status, the baby’s status, and progress of labor.
Four hospitals in the Team Birth pilot trial — including Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa — saw success in providing more positive birth outcomes through Team Birth.
Trisha Short was a clinician in Tulsa and worked in the Team Birth pilot trial before becoming a clinical implementation specialist with Ariadne Labs.
She said there is six months of preparation and implementation science to make intentional decisions in improving the model of care for patients.
“What we’re trying to enhance now is the patient being a part of all of that care so that care is provided very transparently with them and that they have the opportunity to participate in decision-making,” Short said.
Cross said MRHC wanted to try something new in communicating with patients to continue improving interactions.
She said the hospital received positive feedback from patients, but Team Birth provided another opportunity to empower patients in decision-making.
Cross said doctors and nurses normally communicate with patients what they will do during a birth.
But the Team Birth program offers every patient a variety of options to communicate with doctors their preferred experience.
“We’re working more with our patients as a team,” Cross said. “We’ve always provided good patient center care, but now we have communication cards and discussion guides for our patients to use speaker phones in our rooms to speak with physicians more easily.”
Cross said patients can indicate whether they want to move around or take a shower at some point during the process, which she said is something that not all patients knew was previously offered.
She said patients can communicate their preferences for positions at various stages of labor, whether they want a massage, and more.
