MRHC helps distribute COVID-19 vaccines after canceled event

An exemption led to some area residents outside of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan to get their vaccine earlier than expected this week.
After winter weather on Tuesday forced the Pittsburg County Health Department to cancel its scheduled COVID-19 vaccination pod at the Expo Center, health officials turned to a local clinic to help distribute vaccines so the shots wouldn’t expire.
McAlester Regional Health Center Vice President T. Shawn Howard said officials from the health department contacted MRHC’s Southeast Internal Medicine Clinic — at 1 Clark Bass Blvd. in McAlester — to setup a one-time COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people over the age of 18 with comorbidities.
“Southeast Clinic has one of the largest patent volumes with comorbidities that need the vaccine,” Howard said. “So they contacted us and asked if we could help and setup a quick clinic to give out 400 vaccines for them so they didn’t go to waste.”
“When you are preparing to give the vaccine, you have to thaw it out,” Howard said. “After it thaws out, you have to use it within five days. So they had already prepared for their vaccine clinic this week and we had the ice storm so they were left with quite a few vaccines that were already thawed out but no vaccine clinics to give them.”
Howard said the clinics on Thursday and Friday clinics operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.
“That was the only catch to it,” said Howard. “Since we weren’t trying to waste the vaccine, they got approval to waive the criteria for the phase in this one instance, so we didn’t waste vaccine.”
“No one has control over the weather,” Howard said.
McAlester resident Jessica Banks received her vaccine Thursday during the clinic.
"The process of getting the vaccine was extremely efficient with getting people in and out," said Banks.
Banks said she got the vaccine to help protect her parents and her three children.
"They have been my main concern," Banks said. "So I am thrilled to have received my first dose. I didn't even feel the actual shot and I hope that more people take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves."
Pittsburg County/Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery told the News-Capital earlier this week that approximately 1,400 individuals had appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccination during the Feb. 9 pod at the Expo Center.
Montgomery said plans are being made to make sure everyone who was scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 9 gets one, including those who were scheduled to get their second booster shot.
Howard said he is happy MRHC was able to help distribute the vaccine so no doses went unused.
“We’re just glad we able to partner with the health department,” Howard said. “We always look for the opportunity to get a chance to work with them and help out our community. We serve a lot of people in this community, not just the city of McAlester, so it’s nice to come together and do something with them. I’m glad we were able to help them out.”
Oklahoma remains in phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan with 383,225 prime doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given statewide and 110,860 completed series as of Feb. 5, 2021.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
